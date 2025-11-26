Lakota East RB Ryder Hooks, Moeller QB Matt Ponatoski named Ohio Mr. Football finalists

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lakota East senior running back Ryder Hooks and Moeller senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski were named Wednesday afternoon as finalists for the Ohio Mr. Football award.

Hooks and Ponatoski are among eight finalists for the prestigious annual award which started in 1987. Ponatoski won the 2024 Ohio Mr. Football award.

The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association membership votes on the award starting Wednesday. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in Canton prior to the start of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Ohio’s Mr. Football was selected by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017, it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association. The OPSWA All-Ohio teams will begin being released on Dec. 8.

Hooks rushed for 2,032 yards and 19 touchdowns this season for the Thunderhawks (8-4). He had 25 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the Southwest District Division I offensive player of the year earlier this month.

On defense, Hooks had 37 tackles (22 solo), three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six pass deflections. He had two defensive touchdowns.

Hooks is considering scholarship offers from Miami University, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Rhode Island, Tarleton State, Eastern Kentucky and Bowling Green.

Ponatoski, who is verbally committed to the University of Kentucky, threw for 2,402 yards and 28 touchdowns with just one interception this season. He was named the Greater Catholic League South Division co-offensive player of the year with Elder junior Kaden Estep.

The other Ohio Mr. Football finalists include Olentangy Orange senior quarterback Levi Davis, Shelby senior quarterback Brayden DeVito, Akron Archbishop Hoban junior linebacker Brayton Feister, Cleveland Glenville senior linebacker Cincere Johnson, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley senior running back/linebacker Grady Kinsey and Pickerington Central senior quarterback Rocco Williams.

