Greater Catholic League South Division announces 2025 football all-star teams

CINCINNATI — The Greater Catholic League South Division announced its 2025 football all-star teams Friday morning.

The teams featured several star players including Moeller senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski and Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep as offensive players of the year. St. Xavier senior linebacker Kobe Clapper and Elder senior linebacker Derek Uran are the defensive players of the year.

First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 26.

Elder coach Doug Ramsey, who has led the Panthers to a 10-0 record for the first time since 1991, was named the GCL South Coach of the Year.

Ramsey, who is in 28th season as the Elder head coach, has a 234-104 record entering Friday’s Division I regional quarterfinal against visiting Fairfield (6-5).

Elder is trying to earn its first 11-0 record in program history, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel. Elder's first football game as a program was in 1923.

Estep has thrown for 1,746 yards and 12 touchdowns in his second season as the Elder starting quarterback. He has rushed for 714 yards and six touchdowns.

"Kaden had an incredible year," Ramsey said. "When you look at his stats - over 70% completion. And when you combine his yards per attempt and his rushing yard average - every time he did something it was almost nine yards per play. That's pretty impressive when you think about you get sacked a couple times and you still do those kind of things. He's just become such a good leader for offense."

Uran, who is verbally committed to Virginia, has 77 tackles (34 solo), 7.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three pass deflections.

"Derek is just a unique player," Ramsey said. "We've never had a defensive player like him. A guy that can run like him. His physicality. He's a relentless player. If you're watching a game, watch him on kickoffs. He's unbelievable on special teams. When we talk about selflessness - he's your best player and he's the first guy down on kickoff because it means something to him."

Ponatoski, the reigning Ohio Mr. Football recipient, has thrown for 1,921 yards and 24 touchdowns. The University of Kentucky verbal commit has thrown just one interception.

Moeller (7-3), the 2024 Division I state runner-up, plays host to Lakota West (7-4) Friday night at Mount St. Joseph University.

Clapper, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has 65 tackles (34 solo), one sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumble and a pass deflection, according to the GCL statistics.

"It's hard to believe four years have gone by this fast," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "I still remember bringing Kobe up for the playoff run in 2022. He played receiver the entire freshman year and I moved him to an edge rusher and played him."

Clapper is one of three two-year captains Specht has had since becoming the St. X head coach in 2004. Senior Daniel Vollmer and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Sean Clifford are the other two-year captains.

Specht said Clapper has created a significant legacy within the program.

"We've done an awful lot with him over the years from playing an edge rusher that year to linebacker and even a stint as a safety," Specht said. "He has a high football IQ, great awareness and sense for the ball. Couple that with gifted athleticism size and speed and he makes you a pretty good coach. I'll be sad to see him go, not just because of his talent, but because of his leadership and the way he treats people with tremendous respect."

St. Xavier (7-2) plays host to Lakota East (8-3) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Friday night.

The Southwest District all-star teams are expected to be announced later this month. The Ohio Mr. Football award and All-Ohio football teams are scheduled to be announced in December.

SPECIAL AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Kaden Estep, Elder

Matt Ponatoski, Moeller

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Ja’Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier

Derek Uran, Elder

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT

Tommy Becker, Elder, RB, Senior, 5-11, 180

Kaden Estep, Elder, QB, Junior, 6-0, 170

Tyler Josleyn, Moeller, RB, Senior, 5-11, 190

Max Kief, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-5, 265

Jack Mallabar, Moeller, K, Junior, 5-11, 215

Alex McClatchey, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 5-10, 175

Cooper McCutchan, Moeller, TE, Senior, 6-5, 245

Jace Montgomery, Moeller, OL, Sophomore, 6-3, 260

Patrick O’Brien, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-6, 285

Hunter Ogdan, La Salle, TE, Senior, 6-5, 225

Matt Ponatoski, Moeller, QB, Senior, 6-1, 200

Jackson Ruth, Elder, WR, Senior, 5-10, 170

Tyrell Scott, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-4, 300

William Sweeney, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-1, 280

Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-2, 220

Reggie Watson, Moeller, WR, Senior, 5-6, 165

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT

Jake Britt, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-0, 186

Mason Chumbley, Elder, DB, Senior, 5-11, 165

Ja’Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-2, 215

Conner Cuozzo, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-1, 215

Alex Dugan, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-4, 200

Kaden Estep, Elder, P, Junior, 609m 170

Pete Fortkamp, Elder, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 205

Christian Harris, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 300

Jayven Hutchinson, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-0, 250

Marino Middleton, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-1, 188

Aden Reeder, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-3, 215

Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-3, 210

Naseer Salaam, La Salle, DB, Junior, 5-7, 145

Derek Uran, Elder, LB, Senior,6-2, 200

Colin Wooldridge, La Salle, LB, Senior, 6-0, 195

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

PLAYER, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT

Nick Cassaro, Elder, OL, Junior, 6-1, 290

Jackson Frey, St. Xavier, QB, Senior, 6-3, 205

Sam Hamilton, Moeller, TE, Senior, 6-4, 240

Grant Hester, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 280

Seb Hignite, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-3, 240

Kalel Johnson, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-6, 285

Rahmiir Murphy, La Salle, OL, Junior, 6-0, 350

Cam Taylor, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 6-2, 185

Chase Walpole, Elder, WR, Junior, 6-1, 185

Dante Ware, Moeller, RB, Senior, 5-6, 170

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

PLAYER, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT

Paxton Dodsworth, Moeller, DB, Sophomore, 5-10, 185

Max Doogan, Elder, DL, Junior, 6-0, 220

Henry Fortkamp, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-0, 210

Ricardo Harris, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-0, 210

Jared Lammers, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-2, 180

Griffin Lyons, St. Xavier, DL, Sophomore, 6-1, 220

Claude Moore, La Salle, DB, Senior, 6-0, 190

Charlie Nelson, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-1, 230

Caden Orr, Moeller, DL, Sophomore, 6-0, 285

Rodney Portis, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-0, 170

K’Mahri Price, La Salle, DB, Junior, 5-10, 170

Dereion Spraggs, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-0, 240

Brody Turner, Elder, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 220

POSITION AWARDS

BACK OF THE YEAR

Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier

RECEIVER OF THE YEAR

Reggie Watson, Moeller

TIGHT END OF THE YEAR

Cooper McCutchan, Moeller

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Tyrell Scott, Elder

DEFENISVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Christian Harris, Moeller

LINEBACKER OF THE YEAR

Aden Reeder, St. Xavier

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR

Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Naseer Salaam, LaSalle

Colin Wooldridge, La Salle

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Jack Mallabar, Moeller

PUNTER OF THE YEAR

Kaden Estep, Elder

