Greater Catholic League South Division announces 2025 football all-star teams

CINCINNATI — The Greater Catholic League South Division announced its 2025 football all-star teams Friday morning.
The teams featured several star players including Moeller senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski and Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep as offensive players of the year. St. Xavier senior linebacker Kobe Clapper and Elder senior linebacker Derek Uran are the defensive players of the year.
First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 26.
Elder coach Doug Ramsey, who has led the Panthers to a 10-0 record for the first time since 1991, was named the GCL South Coach of the Year.
Ramsey, who is in 28th season as the Elder head coach, has a 234-104 record entering Friday’s Division I regional quarterfinal against visiting Fairfield (6-5).
Elder is trying to earn its first 11-0 record in program history, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel. Elder's first football game as a program was in 1923.
Estep has thrown for 1,746 yards and 12 touchdowns in his second season as the Elder starting quarterback. He has rushed for 714 yards and six touchdowns.
"Kaden had an incredible year," Ramsey said. "When you look at his stats - over 70% completion. And when you combine his yards per attempt and his rushing yard average - every time he did something it was almost nine yards per play. That's pretty impressive when you think about you get sacked a couple times and you still do those kind of things. He's just become such a good leader for offense."
Uran, who is verbally committed to Virginia, has 77 tackles (34 solo), 7.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three pass deflections.
"Derek is just a unique player," Ramsey said. "We've never had a defensive player like him. A guy that can run like him. His physicality. He's a relentless player. If you're watching a game, watch him on kickoffs. He's unbelievable on special teams. When we talk about selflessness - he's your best player and he's the first guy down on kickoff because it means something to him."
Ponatoski, the reigning Ohio Mr. Football recipient, has thrown for 1,921 yards and 24 touchdowns. The University of Kentucky verbal commit has thrown just one interception.
Moeller (7-3), the 2024 Division I state runner-up, plays host to Lakota West (7-4) Friday night at Mount St. Joseph University.
Clapper, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has 65 tackles (34 solo), one sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumble and a pass deflection, according to the GCL statistics.
"It's hard to believe four years have gone by this fast," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "I still remember bringing Kobe up for the playoff run in 2022. He played receiver the entire freshman year and I moved him to an edge rusher and played him."
Clapper is one of three two-year captains Specht has had since becoming the St. X head coach in 2004. Senior Daniel Vollmer and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Sean Clifford are the other two-year captains.
Specht said Clapper has created a significant legacy within the program.
"We've done an awful lot with him over the years from playing an edge rusher that year to linebacker and even a stint as a safety," Specht said. "He has a high football IQ, great awareness and sense for the ball. Couple that with gifted athleticism size and speed and he makes you a pretty good coach. I'll be sad to see him go, not just because of his talent, but because of his leadership and the way he treats people with tremendous respect."
St. Xavier (7-2) plays host to Lakota East (8-3) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Friday night.
The Southwest District all-star teams are expected to be announced later this month. The Ohio Mr. Football award and All-Ohio football teams are scheduled to be announced in December.
SPECIAL AWARDS
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Kaden Estep, Elder
Matt Ponatoski, Moeller
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Ja’Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier
Derek Uran, Elder
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Tommy Becker, Elder, RB, Senior, 5-11, 180
Kaden Estep, Elder, QB, Junior, 6-0, 170
Tyler Josleyn, Moeller, RB, Senior, 5-11, 190
Max Kief, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-5, 265
Jack Mallabar, Moeller, K, Junior, 5-11, 215
Alex McClatchey, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 5-10, 175
Cooper McCutchan, Moeller, TE, Senior, 6-5, 245
Jace Montgomery, Moeller, OL, Sophomore, 6-3, 260
Patrick O’Brien, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-6, 285
Hunter Ogdan, La Salle, TE, Senior, 6-5, 225
Matt Ponatoski, Moeller, QB, Senior, 6-1, 200
Jackson Ruth, Elder, WR, Senior, 5-10, 170
Tyrell Scott, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-4, 300
William Sweeney, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-1, 280
Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-2, 220
Reggie Watson, Moeller, WR, Senior, 5-6, 165
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Jake Britt, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-0, 186
Mason Chumbley, Elder, DB, Senior, 5-11, 165
Ja’Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-2, 215
Conner Cuozzo, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-1, 215
Alex Dugan, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-4, 200
Kaden Estep, Elder, P, Junior, 609m 170
Pete Fortkamp, Elder, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 205
Christian Harris, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 300
Jayven Hutchinson, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-0, 250
Marino Middleton, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-1, 188
Aden Reeder, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-3, 215
Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-3, 210
Naseer Salaam, La Salle, DB, Junior, 5-7, 145
Derek Uran, Elder, LB, Senior,6-2, 200
Colin Wooldridge, La Salle, LB, Senior, 6-0, 195
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
PLAYER, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Nick Cassaro, Elder, OL, Junior, 6-1, 290
Jackson Frey, St. Xavier, QB, Senior, 6-3, 205
Sam Hamilton, Moeller, TE, Senior, 6-4, 240
Grant Hester, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 280
Seb Hignite, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-3, 240
Kalel Johnson, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-6, 285
Rahmiir Murphy, La Salle, OL, Junior, 6-0, 350
Cam Taylor, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 6-2, 185
Chase Walpole, Elder, WR, Junior, 6-1, 185
Dante Ware, Moeller, RB, Senior, 5-6, 170
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
PLAYER, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Paxton Dodsworth, Moeller, DB, Sophomore, 5-10, 185
Max Doogan, Elder, DL, Junior, 6-0, 220
Henry Fortkamp, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-0, 210
Ricardo Harris, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-0, 210
Jared Lammers, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-2, 180
Griffin Lyons, St. Xavier, DL, Sophomore, 6-1, 220
Claude Moore, La Salle, DB, Senior, 6-0, 190
Charlie Nelson, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-1, 230
Caden Orr, Moeller, DL, Sophomore, 6-0, 285
Rodney Portis, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-0, 170
K’Mahri Price, La Salle, DB, Junior, 5-10, 170
Dereion Spraggs, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-0, 240
Brody Turner, Elder, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 220
SPECIAL AWARDS
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Kaden Estep, Elder
Matt Ponatoski, Moeller
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Ja’Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier
Derek Uran, Elder
COACH OF THE YEAR
Doug Ramsey, Elder
POSITION AWARDS
BACK OF THE YEAR
Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier
RECEIVER OF THE YEAR
Reggie Watson, Moeller
TIGHT END OF THE YEAR
Cooper McCutchan, Moeller
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Tyrell Scott, Elder
DEFENISVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Christian Harris, Moeller
LINEBACKER OF THE YEAR
Aden Reeder, St. Xavier
DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR
Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Naseer Salaam, LaSalle
Colin Wooldridge, La Salle
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Jack Mallabar, Moeller
PUNTER OF THE YEAR
Kaden Estep, Elder