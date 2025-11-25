'Hungry' | Anderson football team earns third consecutive trip to state semifinals

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Anderson High School football team is in its third consecutive state semifinal Friday night with one goal in mind: a return to Canton.

“We’re real focused,” Anderson junior cornerback Ace Alston said. “Coming in from last week, we played great team ball. Defense and the offensive side just clicking together."

The undefeated Raptors (13-0) play Sunbury Big Walnut (12-1) in a Division II state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. This is the second straight season Anderson is playing Big Walnut in the state semifinal.

“We’re super excited to be back against Big Walnut,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “Playing near their hometown — 20 miles away from their school — to be playing at Columbus Crew Stadium. We’re excited.”

The winner advances to play either Avon (12-1) or Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-1) in the Division II state final at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. That is the first of seven state finals scheduled in Stark County the first full weekend of December.

“Our kids are hungry,” Dreyer said. “From day one after that loss to Avon, we’re a couple days away now from making it our goal to get back there.”

Anderson won its third consecutive regional championship Nov. 21. The undefeated Raptors defeated Trotwood-Madison 38-7 at Lakota West. It was the fifth football regional championship overall for Anderson. It was Anderson's fourth consecutive regional final appearance.

Junior quarterback Owen Scalf threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. Junior wide receivers Cooper Kathman (15 receptions for 107 yards and touchdown) and Tysin Weaver (nine receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns) were among the statistical leaders.

“Our guys are full of experience,” Dreyer said. “We’re ready to go. We’re going to take it. We’re really appreciative and grateful to be at practice on Thanksgiving.”

Anderson is one of four Greater Cincinnati teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinals this Friday.

Middletown (11-2) plays St. Xavier (10-2) in a Division I state semifinal at Welcome Stadium.

In Division IV, Indian Hill (13-0) plays Shelby (13-0) in Sidney.

In Kentucky, Beechwood (11-1) plays Owensboro Catholic (12-1) in a Class 2A state semifinal at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

In Class 3A, Lloyd (13-0) plays host to Murray (13-0).

In Class 6A, Ryle (10-3) plays at South Warren (12-0).

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter