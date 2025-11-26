Middletown, St. Xavier prepare for Division I state semifinal Friday night in Dayton

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Greater Cincinnati area is guaranteed to have a high school football representative in the Division I state final Dec. 5 in Canton.

That’s because an intriguing matchup with Middletown (11-2) and St. Xavier (10-2) is set for 7 p.m. Friday in a Division I state semifinal at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

It’s the first game between the programs since 2012.

“Middletown is as fast and athletic a team as we have played this year,” St. X coach Steve Specht said. “When you watch their playoff film, the first thing that jumps off the screen is the passion and tenacity of their defense. They are built around that group and they play very fast.”

The Middies are in the state semifinal for the first time in program history after Middletown won the Region 2 championship over Huber Heights Wayne Nov. 21 at Trotwood-Madison.

Middletown's first football regional title has occurred under the direction of head coach Kali Jones, who is in his second season leading the Middies.

“I told you a while back we were a little ahead of schedule,” Jones said. “Just the culmination of hard work and dedication from the players, from the coaches, from the community — everybody is supporting. So everybody’s moving as a village, as a family, as a unit. And so this is a good time right now in Middletown.”

The Middletown defense has allowed just eight points per game. There are several key players, including senior linebacker C.J. Bryant (123 tackles and three interceptions), senior defensive lineman J.D. Singletary (17 sacks), junior defensive lineman Jaiden Davis (8.5 sacks) and senior defensive back Virgil Coleman (five interceptions). Senior safety Jordan Vann is verbally committed to Michigan State.

“Tyree Kinnel has done a great job coordinating our defense,” Jones said.

Senior quarterback JoJo Ward has 1,202 yards passing and eight touchdowns. He has rushed 465 yards and six touchdowns, according to the Greater Miami Conference statistics.

The St. X defense has allowed less than 13 points per game this season.

The Bombers are also led by several players, including senior linebackers Kobe Clapper (100 tackles) and Aden Reeder (eight sacks). Sophomore linebacker Griffin Lyons has seven and a half sacks, while senior defensive back Brayden Reilly has four interceptions.

Senior quarterback Jackson Frey has thrown for 2,242 yards and 23 touchdowns. Senior Daniel Vollmer has six rushing touchdowns over the past three weeks.

“I think that when you get to this point in the playoffs, everything comes down to limiting mistakes, controlling the football and winning on special teams,” Specht said. “All the teams left are great so being able to execute the game plan and focus on the things within our control is usually the differentiator.”

St. X rallied from a 20-point second-quarter deficit last week against Elder in the Region 4 final at Paycor Stadium.

“I was proud of how the kids handled themselves after falling behind 27-7 and then again 34-21,” Specht said. “Clear the mechanism and focus on the next play is all we can do. I thought they handled the adversity very well.”

Although St. X and Middletown haven’t played since 2012, Jones and Specht had teams compete in September 2023 when Jones was the Withrow coach.

“They’re a heavyweight opponent,” Jones said of St. X. “Coach Specht has done a phenomenal job of building that program into a national power. They’re really connected on defense. Very smart players — rarely out of position. So to overcome this opponent, we’re just going to have to be sound, get ahead of the chains, be disciplined, be patient. And I think we’ll put ourselves in a good position to be successful.”

Friday’s winner plays either Lakewood St. Edward (11-2) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (13-0) in the state final Dec. 5.

