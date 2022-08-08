La Salle senior Jake Rhodes perseveres through injury to become a leader

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This football season means everything to La Salle senior defensive end Jake Rhodes.

"You want to do everything in your power to leave no regrets," Rhodes said.

Rhodes, who will also play tight end and special teams, has persevered during his high school career after a severe leg injury his sophomore season. He broke his tibia and fibula which resulted in two surgeries.

But, he never wavered in his commitment to the Lancers. Football has meant that much to his life.

"It's just something I've always done since I was little," said Rhodes, who played his junior season in 2021. "It's just part of my blood so I couldn't give it up."

That passion for football is exactly why La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin says Rhodes is a leader for the Lancers as they prepare to open the season at Colerain Aug. 19.

"He's a fantastic young man," McLaughlin said. "You talk about adversity - he's overcome a ton of adversity. He was out here his sophomore year. He gets hurt. Didn't know if he would play football again. He comes back, gets hurt again. Comes back and plays basketball. And now he's taken a vested role on our team."

Rhodes said he is grateful for all the support La Salle showed me throughout his high school career.

"Everybody who reached out it felt like a family," Rhodes said. "And I just want to do something back for this community now."

McLaughlin said Rhodes is reaping the rewards of tackling adversity.

"When you talk about a guy that we are trying to graduate in terms of academically, socially, spiritually - he embodies all those things," McLaughlin said.

