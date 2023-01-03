January brings in a strong schedule of Cincinnati-area high school hoops games

CINCINNATI — A new calendar year includes some interesting Cincinnati-area high school basketball matchups this first week of January.

Woodward travels to Taft Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. tipoff) in a highly-anticipated Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown.

Woodward (9-1, 3-0 CMAC Red division) defeated Columbus Harvest Prep 62-51 Monday. Junior guard Ru Mills led the Bulldogs with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Junior guard Jeremiah Hughes added 13 points and four assists while senior guard Kanye Moreland scored 11 points. Senior forward Trell Stevenson had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Taft (8-2, 3-0) defeated Withrow 63-41 in its most recent game at Cintas Center last week. Senior Eian Elmer, a Miami University signee, scored a game-high 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Junior DeShaun Jackson had eight points and 12 assists. Senior Hudson Norton had nine points.

An Eastern Cincinnati Conference matchup to watch tonight includes Kings (8-1, 6-0) playing at Turpin (7-1, 5-1). Turpin senior guard Brady Hardewig leads the ECC in scoring average with 20.1 points.

In girls basketball, Lakota East (11-1, 6-0 Greater Miami Conference) travels to Lakota West (7-3, 4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lakota East, which averages 60.4 points, has won 10 consecutive games since a 55-46 loss at West Clermont Nov. 22. West Clermont (11-0) is undefeated entering Tuesday night's game against visiting Ursuline Academy. West Clermont is off to its best start in program history.

FOOTBALL: Charles Boyd has stepped down as the Western Hills High School head coach. Boyd, a 1997 Western Hills graduate, was named the Mustangs coach in February 2022. Boyd led Western Hills to its first postseason football appearance since the 2000 season and second berth overall. Western Hills (4-7) lost to Milford in the first round of the Division I, Region 4 playoffs Oct. 28.

Colerain is planning interviews this week for the vacant head football coaching position, according to athletic director Matt Stoinoff. The hope is to announce a new coach over the weekend or early next week, Stoinoff said.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Loveland High School is seeking a head coach for the 2023-24 school year. Submit resume and references to athletic director Rich Bryant at bryantri@lovelandschools.org.

HALL OF FAME: La Salle announced four individuals have been elected to the school's athletic hall of fame for the 2023 class. The group includes Patrick Rischmann (2001 graduate for cross country and track), Nicholas McMahon (2004, diving), Tyler Sheehan (2006, football and baseball) and Joshua Albers (2007, soccer and track). The class will be inducted during the 38th annual sports stag Jan. 25 at La Salle. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.



Roger Bacon announced its 2023 hall of fame class including Dave Strekcer (1978 graduate), John Sanders, Jr. (1987), Tim Hellmann (1991), Bill Schaefer (1994) and Jon Newton (2003). The 52nd annual Roger Bacon Sports Stag is Jan. 19 starting at 6 p.m.

