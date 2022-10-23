'I've been blessed': Winton Woods football team supports head coach Chad Murphy after his father's death

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods High School football coach Chad Murphy felt grateful the morning after the Warriors captured their first 10-0 regular season in program history.

But, it wasn't just for the 44-8 victory over Lebanon during senior night at Charlie Fredrick Stadium. It wasn't just for Winton Woods earning the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8 and hosting a first-round playoff game against La Salle on Oct. 28.

It was for the blessings of family, friends and football in his life.

Murphy wasn't at school most of the week after his father, Mike Murphy, died Oct. 17. "I lost a hero," Chad Murphy said Saturday morning.

Murphy was surrounded at the Friday night game by a community that lifted his spirits during a very emotional week. He was given the game ball in honor of "Pops."

There was no place Murphy would rather be than with his family, friends and the Winton Woods football team Friday night.

"I've been blessed," Murphy said. "That's the one thing when I took the job last year. I was blessed in my profession to do what I was able to do at Winton Woods. I've been blessed to have a dad that was a huge reason for my football, my work ethic, listening to coaches and really just out working people and trying to be a good person."

That's what made the support from several current and former student-athletes this past week so special to Murphy.

Winton Woods senior running back Trey Cornist and senior cornerback Jermaine Mathews were among the players who tweeted their support of Murphy and his family on Friday night.

Murphy admitted it was a tough week. But, he's grateful for the ability to pray with his father and for having so many memories to cherish.

"My family has been unbelievable this week," Murphy said. "All my daughters have been in town. It couldn't be any better if there is such a thing. It's been the best week it could be considering."

Murphy's voice trailed off.

Winton Woods is undoubtedly an integral part of Murphy's life. And the community will continue to be there for its head coach through football and beyond.

"Winton Woods is a family," Winton Woods principal Eric Martin said. "We really pride ourselves on taking care of each other."

Winton Woods (10-0) plays host to La Salle (2-8, 1-8 by the OHSAA) at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the first round of the Division II, Region 8 playoffs.

