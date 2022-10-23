Ohio High School Athletic Association announces final football computer points standings

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the final football computer points standings Sunday morning leading into the first week of the playoffs starting Oct. 28.

The official pairings will be announced at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The top eight seeds in each of the seven regions have the opportunity to host first-round playoff games Oct. 28. The better seed in the second-round games will be the host team Nov. 4.

The third round (regional semifinals) begins neutral sites with Divisions I, II, III and V on Friday nights (starting Nov. 11) while Divisions IV, VI and VII compete on Saturday (starting Nov. 12).

State finals are scheduled for Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It is the second year of a three-year contract with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

(All games Friday, Oct. 28)

Division I, Region 4

No. 16 Hamilton (3-7) at No. 1 Moeller (9-1) at Shea Stadium

No. 15 Middletown (3-7) at No. 2 Elder (8-2)

No. 14 Lebanon (4-6) at No. 3 Lakota West (10-0)

No. 13 Oak Hills (5-5) at No. 4 Springboro (7-3)

No. 12 Colerain (4-6) at No. 5 Mason (8-2)

No. 11 West Clermont (5-5) at No. 6 Princeton (8-2)

No. 10 Western Hills (5-5) at No. 7 Milford (8-2)

No. 9 St. Xavier (4-6) at No. 8 Fairfield (7-3)

Division II, Region 8

No. 16 La Salle (2-8, 1-8 by computer points) at No. 1 Winton Woods (10-0)

No. 15 Little Miami (3-7) at No. 2 Xenia (10-0)

No. 14 Lima Senior (3-7) at No. 3 Edgewood (9-1)

No. 13 Sidney (4-6) at No. 4 Kings (9-1)

No. 12 Loveland (4-6) at No. 5 Withrow (7-3)

No. 11 Stebbins (4-5) at No. 6 Piqua (8-2)

No. 10 Anderson (5-5) at No. 7 Troy (7-3)

No. 9 Ross (5-5) at No. 8 Northwest (6-4)

Division III, Region 12

No. 16 Woodward (5-5) at No. 1 Badin (10-0) at Hamilton

No. 15 Mount Healthy (5-5) at No. 2 Western Brown (9-1)

No. 14 Hillsboro (4-6) at No. 3 Tippecanoe (9-1)

No. 13 Wilmington (5-5) at No. 4 Wapakoneta (9-1)

No. 12 Celina (6-4) at No. 5 Bellbrook (8-2)

No. 11 Trotwood-Madison (6-4) at No. 6 Chaminade Julienne (6-4)

No. 10 Monroe (6-4) at No. 7 Hughes (6-3)

No. 9 New Richmond (7-3) at No. 8 Tecumseh (6-4)

Division IV, Region 16

No. 16 Waverly (5-5) at No. 1 Wyoming (10-0)

No. 15 CHCA (5-5) at No. 2 Taft (8-2)

No. 14 Eaton (6-4) at No. 3 Fenwick (7-3)

No. 13 Clinton-Massie (5-5) at No. 4 Chillicothe Unioto (9-1)

No. 12 St. Paris Graham (5-5) at No. 5 Urbana (8-2)

No. 11 Northridge (7-2) at No. 6 McNicholas (5-5)

No. 10 Alter (5-5) at No. 7 Reading (7-3)

No. 9 Roger Bacon (6-4) at No. 8 Springfield Shawnee (6-4)

Division V, Region 20

No. 16 Carlisle (4-6) at No. 1 Valley View (9-1)

No. 15 Greenon (4-6) at No. 2 Milton-Union (9-0)

No. 14 Waynesville (3-7) at No. 3 Springfield Northeastern (10-0)

No. 13 Clark Montessori (6-3) No. 4 Zane Trace (10-0)

No. 12 Gamble Montessori (7-3) at No. 5 Madeira (9-1)

No. 11 Purcell Marian (6-4) at No. 6 Brookville (9-1)

No. 10 Preble Shawnee (7-2) at No. 7 Greeneview (9-1)

No. 9 Blanchester (7-3) at No. 8 Summit Country Day (6-4)

Division VI, Region 24

No. 16 Anna (4-6) at No. 1 Marion Local (10-0)

No. 15 Lucasville Valley (3-7) at No. 2 Allen East (9-1)

No. 14 Deer Park (5-5) at No. 3 Tri-Village (9-1)

No. 13 National Trail (6-4) at No. 4 Versailles (7-3)

No. 12 Twin Valley South (6-4) at No. 5 Williamsburg (8-2)

No. 11 Beaver Eastern (4-6) at No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1, 8-1 by OHSAA)

No. 10 Chillicothe Huntington (5-5) at No. 7 Paint Valley (6-4)

No. 9 Triad (4-6) at No. 8 West Liberty-Salem (5-5)

Division VII, Region 28

No. 16 Riverview East (3-6) at No. 1 Ansonia (9-1)

No. 15 St. Henry (2-8) at No. 2 Fort Loramie (8-2)

No. 14 Lockland (2-7) at No. 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

No. 13 Lehman Catholic (4-6) at No. 4 Riverside (7-3)

No. 12 Cedarville (4-5) at No. 5 New Bremen (7-3)

No. 11 Fort Recovery (3-7) at No. 6 Minster (6-4)

No. 10 Cincinnati College Prep (5-5) at No. 7 Southeastern Local (6-4)

No. 9 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4) at No. 8 Springfield Catholic Central (6-4)

