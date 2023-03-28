'It's phenomenal': Former Bengals QB Jon Kitna reflects on his first month as Lakota East head coach

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jon Kitna greeted several students with a smile while walking along Lakota East High School's "Main Street" hallway late Tuesday morning.

It's been almost five weeks since the former Bengals quarterback was introduced as the Lakota East football coach in front of a large audience in the school's auxiliary gymnasium.

Although the duties have been numerous for the former longtime NFL player who is also the school's dean of students, the high fives, handshakes and conversations illustrate the ease of transition inside the building.

"To be quite honest, it's just been surprisingly great," Kitna said. "I thought it was going to be good. I've talked about the stuff that's outside of football with family and friends that I know here. It's phenomenal."

In addition to connecting with each of the football players, he's largely put together a coaching staff. That includes a reunion with former Bengals teammate Rodney Heath, too.

"Fired up about our staff," Kitna said. "The best blessing was getting one of my former teammates Rodney Heath — him and (former Moeller assistant head coach) Darryn Chenault to come on as co-coordinators and coordinating our defense. And they've just done such a great job in the area of coaching football. They're kid magnets. They see the game the same way I do."

Kitna said he will call the offense at the start for the most part with his son, Jordan Kitna, as the offensive coordinator. Jordan Kitna has coached with Jon Kitna for the past three years.

The familial offensive connection extends to Lakota East 2025 quarterback JT Kitna, Jon Kitna's youngest son, who has several significant college scholarship offers.

"JT is a real good guy," Lakota East 2024 wide receiver/safety Andy Vogelmann said. "He can sling it."

The chemistry and talent are evident this spring. While most of the football players are participating in spring sports this month, Jon Kitna has organized early-morning weightlifting sessions, an inventory of equipment along with hosting a player-parent meeting Monday night.

There is little time to exhale. But, the 50-year-old wants to learn everything he can so the program can work as efficiently as possible.

"Probably in July I will go, 'OK let me take a breath and get ready for camp'," Kitna said.

Although part of his family is still living in Texas as part of a transition from his previous high school head coaching position, Lakota East and the Liberty Township community have become home in many ways.

"Coach Kitna has provided an instant culture boost to the program," Lakota East athletic director Jill Meiring said.

"Our athletes are excited, motivated and have already bought into the expectations coach has instilled. It’s been fun working with him so far, as we’ve been corresponding on a number of projects to help elevate our program. I’m looking forward to a great year."

That culture boost is evident in the 6 a.m. weightlifting sessions for the players at school.

"The thing that gets me excited every day is how willing and how hard the kids work every single day when we come in at 6 a.m.," Kitna said. "That's just been above and beyond what I expected."

Vogelmann has noticed the difference in the program with Kitna's arrival.

"It's a pretty big change because obviously last season was kind of disappointing for our team with our record (3-7) and stuff," Vogelmann said. "But when over the winter when we heard about this new change it was kind of like, 'Maybe things are going to be different. Maybe we're going to be on the good side.'"

Lakota East opens the season Aug. 18 at Centerville with a home game against Hamilton the following week.

Although the summer coaching period doesn't start until May 15, the Thunderhawks can't wait for August.

"We've got a saying: 'All you got all the time,'" said Vogelmann. "So we're all in. Every rep in the weight room. Every route. Every throw. We're pushing 100% all the time."

