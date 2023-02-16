OHSAA board of directors decides to expand summer coaching opportunities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to start the summer coaching period May 15 and to expand the number of days allowed during that time.

This new decision will allow team camps and 7-on-7 football competition starting in mid-May.

"Obviously many of our schools are still competing in spring sports tournaments in late May, but by opening up the summer period May 15, schools now have the opportunity to get started sooner if they would like to do that,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said in a statement.

“This allows schools to spread out their coaching days in the summer a little more. We know that many of our schools want to have a team camp or do 7-on-7 football prior to June 1, so this allows that to happen.”

The summer coaching period increases to 13 days instead of 10. The previous summer period started June 1. In addition, fall sports may begin practice July 31 instead of Aug. 1.

Previously, team camps and 7-on-7 football competition were only permitted between June 1 and July 31.

The changes were proposed by OHSAA staff in consultation with various coaches associations.

The OHSAA added there are no coaching restrictions in place for the individual sports of golf, tennis, cross country, swimming and diving, gymnastics, bowling, wrestling and track and field.

Football teams are permitted to conduct their five days of acclimatization between July 17 and July 30. The football season starts the week of Aug. 14.

Girls and boys soccer teams also have an additional five days of non-mandatory practice between July 17 and 30. That is a new development this year.

