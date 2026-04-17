Indian Hill star Devlan Daniel, ranked No. 1 in Ohio's 2027 class, and head coach father share special bond

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill baseball coach Cary Daniel and his wife, Deirdre, received an email from the school that warmed their hearts.

It was an unforgettable compliment toward their youngest son, Indian Hill junior Devlan Daniel.

“Some parent emailed the school after prom and talked about (how) his son was walked across the street from Music Hall by some student named Devlan and sat with him until his ride came to make sure he was OK,” Cary said. “And he just wanted to commend (him).”

Devlan is a Mississippi State University baseball verbal commit and the No. 1-ranked high school baseball player in Ohio’s 2027 class by Prep Baseball. He’s also an all-state quarterback with several football scholarship offers.

And yet that email is the type of accolade that the Daniel family treasures most about the 17-year-old.

“When we get comments about him as a person, it makes us proud,” Cary said.

WATCH: More on the bond the father-son duo shares

Indian Hill star Devlan Daniel and father, coach Cary Daniel, share special bond

Devlan is a star shortstop, outfielder and pitcher for Indian Hill (6-1), which was a Division IV state semifinalist in 2025 and returns its starting nine players. He’s a switch-hitter with power and speed at the plate.

“Tremendous athlete,” said Kyle Weldon, Prep Baseball’s Ohio Scouting Director. “He’s an outstanding young man as well.”

Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps has known the Daniel family for years. Phelps graduated from Summit Country Day in 1994. Cary Daniel graduated from Summit in 1993.

"I've watched Devlan grow up from the day he was born, and it's been special to see the character, work ethic and integrity he carries himself with today," Phelps said. "The Daniel family has always represented what's best about community, commitment and character, and Devlan is no exception. With his foundation and mindset, there's no limit to what he can achieve. The possibilities ahead of him are truly endless."

Devlan’s athleticism naturally creates a focal point for opponents in football and baseball. His toughest evaluation is from Dad.

“It’s an interesting experience because I know he tells (the rest of the Indian Hill team) we’re not related whatsoever on this field,” Devlan said. “I know we’re related because he treats me harder than anyone else, a little bit.”

Cary said he just wants the best for the Braves and Devlan.

A former University of Cincinnati baseball player, Cary said Devlan has a skill set that is beyond what he had during his playing career.

“I’ve never coached Devlan in his life in any sport until he came to high school and played baseball for me,” Cary said. “He asked me when he was younger all the time, ‘When are you going to coach my team?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know if you really want that.’ It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

Cary and Devlan’s baseball bond has been strengthened over the years. Cary’s guidance has helped Devlan develop mental toughness at the plate — and in life.

“Playing for him ... I’ve always dreamed about it,” Devlan said. “And every now and then we bump heads, but that’s just because we’re both competitors. We both hate to lose.”

Father and son also enjoy golf together. They have similar personalities and the same preference in music. Cary knows how Devlan likes some songs from the 70s and 80s.

The two also had opportunities to bond this past fall during Saturday college recruiting trips after Devlan's Friday night football games.

“I grew a lot just being able to talk to him on those trips,” Devlan said.

While the focus is on this season and a potential return trip to the state Final Four, Cary is hopeful for Devlan’s future at Mississippi State, too.

“I just want him to go somewhere, have some fun and enjoy what he’s doing,” said Cary. “He’s always been a great student. Just go handle education, have some fun playing baseball. I believe sports teaches you more about life than just sports. I think he will get a great experience out of it.”

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