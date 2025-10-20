Indian Hill dual-sport star Devlan Daniel verbally commits to Mississippi State for baseball

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill football and baseball star Devlan Daniel announced Monday afternoon his verbal commitment to play baseball at Mississippi State University.

An outfielder and pitcher for the Indian Hill baseball team, Daniel hit .557 as a sophomore with 12 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 19 stolen bases, according to the Cincinnati Hills League website.

Daniel helped to lead the Indian Hill baseball team complete it 2025 season as a Division IV state semifinalist.

Indian Hill (24-9) made its second state Final Four appearance and the first trip to the state tournament since 1993 when it was the Division III state runner-up. Daniel is the son of Indian Hill baseball coach Cary Daniel.

Mississippi State had a 36-23 record in 2025 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 41st time in school history.

Devlan Daniel had baseball scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio State, University of Cincinnati, West Virginia, Arkansas, Baylor, Dallas Baptist, Oregon and the University of Southern California.

In football, Daniel is a star quarterback. Daniel has led the Braves to a 9-0 record entering its regular-season finale against visiting Reading Oct. 24. Indian Hill is rated No. 1 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings. The Braves have clinched a top four seed and a bye Oct. 31, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

Daniel has thrown for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has rushed for 677 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Daniel was a Division IV first team all-state running back in 2024. Daniel rushed for 2,260 yards and 34 touchdowns his sophomore season.

Daniel had significant college recruiting attention in football and baseball. Miami University was the first college football program to offer a scholarship in January. Daniel added football scholarship offers that included the University of Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Northwestern Miami (Fla.) and Liberty.

