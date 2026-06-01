Reds place Elly De La Cruz on 10-day IL; Edwin Arroyo called up

CINCINNATI — The Reds have placed Elly De La Cruz on the 10-day Injured List after he left Sunday's game with a right hamstring strain.

After the game, the Cincinnati shortstop said he felt tightness in his right hamstring while making the turn to first base after singling in the fifth inning.

"I felt tightness in my hamstring and immediately decided to stop because I felt like if I keep going it could get worse,” he said via interpreter Tomas Vera.

Manager Terry Francona said De La Cruz felt like he caught it before anything got worse, but an MRI on Monday morning would reveal more.

The Reds announced Monday afternoon that he'd be placed on the 10-day IL while top prospect Edwin Arroyo gets called up from Triple-A Louisville for his highly anticipated debut.

Cincinnati also announced that lefty Brandon Leibrandt would join them, while designating right-hander Yunior Marte for assignment.

Monday night kicks off a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Chase Burns is expected to start for Cincinnati.