Browns trading star pass rusher Myles Garrett to Rams

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is out of the AFC North after the Browns traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, Camryn Justice has confirmed.

The trade will send the star defensive end to L.A. for Pro-Bowl edge defender Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round, a 2028 second-round, and a 2029 third-round pick, sources confirmed.

The news broke during the Cleveland Browns Foundation's 26th annual Golf Tournament at Firestone Country Club, at which players and coaches were in attendance.

General manager Andrew Berry, who was there for the event, gave a statement on the golf course confirming the deal is in the works but opted not to take questions.

"Not naive, there's a lot in the social media sphere regarding Myles. Nothing is final at this point. We are in discussions of a potential transaction, including him. I'll have a lot more to say about it once it is final, if it does become final, and I'll discuss the details at that point. But we are in negotiations. We're hopeful that we close something here in the next several hours, but nothing's final right yet. So, like I said, I'll have an update for you guys maybe as soon as tomorrow when there's a resolution," Berry said.

Last season with the Browns, Garrett was as disruptive as ever against opposing offenses while earning a number of franchise records and accomplishments on the field, most notably earning the title of Sack King.

The NFL single-season sack record belongs to Myles Garrett

Garrett notched his 23rd sack of the season in the fourth quarter of the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. The sack set Garrett apart as the NFL single-season sack leader, breaking the record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and tied by T.J. Watt in 2021.

The Browns' star pass rusher also led the league in tackles for loss with 33 to go alongside his 39 QB hits, 60 total tackles, three forced fumbles and one pass defended.

Garrett has been open about his desires for his career, including his goal to compete in a Super Bowl.

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