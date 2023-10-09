'I'm proud of his dedication': Oak Hills junior named WCPO 9 Player of the Week

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When the stadium lights turn on, Oak Hills junior Max Supe wants the football in his hands.

That's the mentality of the Oak Hills football player each game this season. On Monday, he was rewarded for his efforts as the WCPO 9 Player of the Week. The Player of the Week award is voted upon by high school football fans.

Supe was 8 of 12 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 win over visiting Fairfield on Oct. 6. He also had 16 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Highlanders (3-5, 3-4 Greater Miami Conference).

"His versatility is just awesome," Oak Hills coach Justin Roden said.

Supe and senior Brandon Stidham combined for quarterback duties against Fairfield. Stidham was 7 of 16 passing for a touchdown along with 52 yards rushing. Supe also plays wide receiver and defensive back.

Roden joked this preseason that Supe can drive the bus for the football team because he's that versatile.

"He's going to do the hard part," Roden said in August. "He's going to catch the kickoffs and the punt returns. He wants the ball. He's one of those guys for us that when the lights go on he wants the football."

Supe, who is also a basketball player, also caught four passes for 44 yards. His 15-yard touchdown run with 5:30 left in the game proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Supe has thrown for 403 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown.

"He's just our juice for our success," Roden said. "I'm proud of his dedication. He deserves all the accolades."

Supe is the second Oak Hills football player to win WCPO 9 Player of the Week honors this season. Sophomore quarterback Wil Kraus won the award Sept. 18.

Oak Hills, ranked No. 11 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, plays at Lakota East Friday night. Lakota East (1-7, 1-6 GMC) is at No. 17 in the standings. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.

