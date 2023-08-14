'I opened my home for him': Woodward senior Donte Ferrell has a special bond with hoops coach

CINCINNATI — Woodward senior wide receiver Donte Ferrell's story is one of perseverance throughout his high school career.

"I think about it from time to time," Ferrell said. "Just to think about it — everything that I did, where I came from — it's just amazing."

While Ferrell has natural athletic gifts on the football field that are known to fans and opponents, he also exemplifies the traits of a successful student-athlete around the entire Woodward High School community throughout the academic year.

"He's been putting in a lot of work," Woodward boys basketball coach Jarelle Redden said. "He had a tough freshman and sophomore years. So for him to overcome all the obstacles that he had to overcome the first couple years to be in the position he's in right now as a student-athlete which is basketball, football and track star, I'm proud of him because of the everyday struggle."

Redden's voice trailed off with emotion. The 37-year-old and 17-year-old Ferrell share a bond that goes beyond sports.

"It's real tough for me to talk about it just because I know how hard these obstacles are coming from a public school, being in a CPS school," said Redden, a Western Hills High School graduate. "It's a lot of things that the kids face that people don't understand or know."

Ferrell has thrived with Redden's guidance in sports and in life.

"I opened my home for him to come in, just peace of mind," Redden said. "Just being able to focus."

Ferrell said Redden's best advice is to continue playing the sports he loves and let nothing get in the way of his promising future.

"He helped me a lot because where I came from," Ferrell said. " I got a lot of siblings. It's like me moving in with him just helped me focus. He helped me focus. Helped me make sure I got everything I need so I can go to the next level."

Ferrell has plans for the next level; he verbally committed this summer to play football at Colorado State.

Provided Woodward senior wide receiver Donte Ferrell (left) with Woodward boys basketball coach Jarelle Redden this summer. Ferrell verbally committed to play football at Colorado State.

Ferrell was rated 10th nationally by MaxPreps as a junior with 1,744 yards receiving on 92 receptions. His goals this football season include greater team success at Woodward and 2,000 yards receiving.

"When the ball gets thrown to him — if it's a bad ball — he's going to make something out of it," Redden said. "Every time you hear 'hike' you never know if it's going to be a highlight or not."

Highlights are plenty for Ferrell, a Division III all-state football player known for having some memorable one-handed catches. He's also a standout basketball player excelling in steals and 3-pointers and a long jumper who was 10th in the Division II state meet.

"When you hear the crowd loud it just pumps your adrenaline," Ferrell said. "You got to lock in. You don't want to embarrass yourself in front of a lot of people. You got to do what you got to do."

Even if there is adversity during a game, Redden advises Ferrell to focus on the next play. The focus is on the end goal.

As a result of their conversations, Redden has improved his listening skills in order to help Ferrell. There is trust between the coach and student-athlete. Ferrell has a vision for his future.

"From he's coming from, I'm proud of him," said Woodward senior Jeremiah Hughes, a basketball and football teammate. "Everybody's proud of him. Coach Jarelle helped him a lot by bringing him with him, letting him stay with him."

Redden believes the sky is the limit for Ferrell, whose ultimate goal is to play in the NFL.

"I think his best football is in front of him," said Redden. "I think he will be one of the best athletes to come out of Woodward High School playing multi-sports ... and I think he will be somebody that a lot of kids will want to be like when it's all said and done. I could see his picture being up next to Ray Edwards and the Paul McMillans and the people who made history in high school."

