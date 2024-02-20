Colerain names former NFL player Adolphus Washington as its defensive line coach

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Colerain High School football program named former NFL defensive lineman Adolphus Washington as its new defensive line coach Tuesday afternoon.

"Colerain football is excited to add him to our staff," Colerain head coach Carl Huber said. "He brings a lot of energy and knowledge to our program. His expertise will really help with the development of our athletes here at Colerain."

Washington, a 2012 Taft High School graduate, is scheduled to be inducted into the Buddy LaRosa's High School Sports Hall of Fame in June after being elected to the hall this past December.

Washington is the co-founder of Trenches Academy where he conducts offensive and defensive line training. The former NFL and Ohio State player is looking forward to the coaching opportunity at Colerain.

"It's a chance for me to give back knowledge I've learned during my journey and for the student-athletes to get an advantage on and off the field," Washington said.

A two-sport superstar in football and basketball at Taft, Washington was a high school All-American in football and was selected as Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year in basketball.

He played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was invited to the Under Armour All-America Game. He was ranked as the No. 1 player in Ohio and No. 21 in the nation by Scout.com.

As a senior, Washington had 90 tackles, 23.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception for a touchdown during the regular season for Taft. In three years at Taft, Washington had 342 tackles, 56.5 sacks and six fumble recoveries.

In basketball, Washington powered Taft with a 23.1 points average and 14.4 rebounds during the regular season of his senior year. He was named a state co-player of the year for the second straight year.

As a junior, he helped to lead Taft to its first Ohio team state championship in basketball. Washington and Dwayne Stafford led Taft to its first Ohio team state championship in basketball with a 95-52 victory over Cleveland Central Catholic in the Division III state final.

At Ohio State, he played in 47 football games, with 142 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and one interception.

Drafted by Buffalo in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Washington played two-plus seasons with the Bills. He also played in four games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

