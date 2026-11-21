CINCINNATI — The football state semifinal locations are set for the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Kentucky Athletic Association playoff games on Nov. 27.

In Division I, Princeton (13-0) plays Springfield (11-2) at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Princeton, which defeated Elder 24-20 in a regional final Friday night, is in its first state semifinal since 1990 when the Vikings were a Division I state runner-up in Akron.

Springfield is in its sixth state semifinal and its first state Final Four appearance since 2023.

The Princeton versus Springfield winner plays either Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) or Pickerington North (11-3) in the Division I state final at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

In Division II, Anderson (12-1) plays Toledo Central Catholic (11-2) in a state semifinal Nov. 27 in Marysville.

Anderson defeated Harrison 37-20 Friday night in Mason to capture its fourth consecutive regional championship. The Raptors have been the Division II state runner-up the past two seasons.

Anderson is in its sixth state semifinal in program history. Anderson is seeking its first state championship since 2007.

Toledo Central Catholic is in its 13th state semifinal as a program. The program is seeking its first state title since 2023.

The Division II state semifinal winner plays either Nordonia (12-1) or Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-0) in the state final at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

In Kentucky, Beechwood (12-0) will visit Lexington Christian Academy (11-2) in a Class 2A state semifinal Nov. 27. The Class 2A state final is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

In Class 3A, Lloyd Memorial (12-1) visits Lexington Catholic (11-2) in a state semifinal Nov. 27. The Class 3A state final is set for Dec. 5.

In Class 4A, Covington Catholic (9-4) visits Paducah Tilghman (13-0) in a state semifinal. The winner plays Highlands (11-2) or North Oldham (12-1) in the state final at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Kroger Field.

Week 15 schedule

Friday, Nov. 27

Ohio

Division I state semifinal at Welcome Stadium

Princeton (13-0) vs. Springfield (11-2)

Division II state semifinal in Marysville

Anderson (12-1) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (11-2)

Kentucky

Class 2A state semifinal

Beechwood (12-0) at Lexington Christian Academy (11-2)

Class 3A state semifinal

Lloyd (12-1) at Lexington Catholic (11-2)

Class 4A state semifinals

Covington Catholic (9-4) at Paducah Tilghman (13-0)

North Oldham (12-1) at Highlands (11-2)

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter