CINCINNATI — The Princeton High School football program is a regional champion for the first time since the 1990 season.

The Vikings defeated Elder 24-20 in a Division I, Region 4 final Friday night at Paycor Stadium. Princeton appeared in its first football regional final since 1993.

The Vikings (13-0) advance to play Springfield (10-2 entering Friday) in a Division I state semifinal Nov. 27. The neutral location will be announced later this weekend.

It has been a memorable journey for Princeton, which earned the No. 1 seed in Region 4. The Vikings won the Greater Miami Conference championship outright for the second straight season and the third time in four seasons.

Princeton is seeking its first football state final appearance since 1990 when the Vikings were a Division I state runner-up at the Rubber Bowl in Akron. Princeton’s most recent football state title occurred in 1987 when the Vikings won the Division I state title at Ohio Stadium.

Elder completed its season with a 10-3 record. The Panthers were a regional runner-up for a second straight season at Paycor Stadium.

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