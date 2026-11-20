CINCINNATI — Regional championship week is here for six Greater Cincinnati high school football teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features Princeton (12-0) against Elder (10-2) in the Division I, Region 4 final at Paycor Stadium.

Princeton is in the regional final for the first time since 1993. The Vikings are seeking their first regional championship since 1990.

Elder is in a regional final for a second straight season. The Panthers are seeking their first regional title since 2019.

In Division II, Anderson (11-1) plays Harrison (10-2) in the Region 8 final in Mason. The regional final will be the first meeting between the schools since 2023 when Anderson won 50-36 in the postseason.

In Division V, Fenwick (8-5) plays Waynesville (10-2) in a Region 20 final. That game is scheduled to be played at Lakota East. This is the first regional final appearance for Fenwick since 2015, according to Falcons coach Fred Cranford.

In Division VI, Region 24, Deer Park (11-1) plays St. Henry (10-3) at Clayton Northmont. Deer Park has earned its first regional final appearance in program history. The Wildcats also have 11 wins for the first time in program history.

The state championship games are hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Dec. 3-5. Greater Cincinnati is seeking its first OHSAA football state title since 2021 (Winton Woods, Division II and Clinton-Massie, Division IV).

Indiana is in the Semi-State (state semifinal) round this week. Kentucky has third-round playoff games this Friday.

OHSAA football regional finals

Friday, Nov. 20

Division I at Paycor Stadium

Elder (10-2) vs. Princeton (12-0)

Division II

Anderson (11-1) vs. Harrison (10-2)

Division V

Fenwick (8-5) vs. Waynesville (10-2)

Division VI

Deer Park (11-1) vs. St. Henry (10-3)

Indiana

Class 4A Semi-State

East Central (11-2) at Bishop Chatard (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky

Third round

Class 1A

Newport Central Catholic (7-5) at Kentucky Country Day (9-2)

Holy Cross (10-2) at Bethlehem (11-1)

Class 2A

Walton-Verona (10-2) at Beechwood (11-0)

Class 3A

Bourbon County (11-1) at Lloyd (11-1)

Class 4A

Covington Catholic (8-4) at Boyle County (10-2)

Corbin (10-2) at Highlands (10-2)

Class 6A

Simon Kenton (7-5) at Frederick Douglass (12-0)

Keep updated with the Week 14 scoreboard.

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