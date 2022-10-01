High school football scores for Week 7

CINCINNATI — Week 7 of the high school football season features one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium.

The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown. Around 8,300 tickets were sold for the game, with the Moeller athletic department expecting around 9,000-plus at the stadium when everything is counted.

Moeller, rated No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, can clinch the GCL South title outright with a win - its first GCL South crown since 2018.

That's not the only game the Friday Frenzy crew is covering. WCOI will also be at St. X vs. Trinity (KY), Winton Woods vs. Kings, Mason vs. Lakota West, Lakota East vs. Sycamore, Hughes vs. Woodward, Clinton-Massie vs. Western Brown and more.

Check the updated scores and schedules below:

