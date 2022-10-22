High school football scores for Week 10

CINCINNATI — Time for playoff football already?! In Indiana, the playoffs start Friday, while Ohio and Kentucky teams are still wrapping up the regular season.

WCPO's game of the week is an undefeated clash between Wyoming and Madeira. Wyoming enters Friday with 66 consecutive regular-season wins — the most consecutive wins in the state regardless of division.

Some other games to look out for tonight are La Salle vs. Elder, Winton Woods vs. Lebanon, Moeller vs. MLK (MI), Lakota West vs. Colerain and Princeton vs. Mason. We'll cover several of tonight's games at 11 p.m. WCPO's Mike Dyer will also break down the Ohio high school football playoff projections after tonight's games.

Find a full list of games below.

