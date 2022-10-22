Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

High school football scores for Week 10

High school football scoreboard
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Thinkstock
High school football scoreboard
Posted at 9:10 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 21:42:45-04

CINCINNATI — Time for playoff football already?! In Indiana, the playoffs start Friday, while Ohio and Kentucky teams are still wrapping up the regular season.

WCPO's game of the week is an undefeated clash between Wyoming and Madeira. Wyoming enters Friday with 66 consecutive regular-season wins — the most consecutive wins in the state regardless of division.

Some other games to look out for tonight are La Salle vs. Elder, Winton Woods vs. Lebanon, Moeller vs. MLK (MI), Lakota West vs. Colerain and Princeton vs. Mason. We'll cover several of tonight's games at 11 p.m. WCPO's Mike Dyer will also break down the Ohio high school football playoff projections after tonight's games.

Find a full list of games below.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Bellevue community rallies for flag football game after Tigers' season canceled High School Insider: Gamble Montessori captures first conference football title The math shows Anderson QB Griffin Scalf succeeds well beyond football

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!