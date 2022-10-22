Ohio high school football playoff projections entering the last day of the regular season

CINCINNATI — The Ohio high school football postseason picture started to become clear late Friday night across seven divisions in Greater Cincinnati.

The projections, including the likely order in multiple regions that impact Cincinnati-area teams, will continue to be calculated into Saturday, according to computer points analyst Joe Eitel.

Eitel, who helps the Ohio High School Athletic Association with its weekly football computer ratings during the season, has a list of teams from each region across the seven divisions in the state. His ratings are considered unofficial until the OHSAA announces its list Sunday. That's when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.

The top eight seeds in each of the seven regions have the opportunity to host first-round playoff games Oct. 28. The better seed in the second-round games will be the host team Nov. 4.

The third round (regional semifinals) begins at neutral sites with Divisions I, II, III and V on Friday nights while Divisions IV, VI and VII compete on Saturday.

State finals are scheduled for Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It is the second year of a three-year contract with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Moeller (9-1) has unofficially clinched No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 4, according to Eitel. Moeller defeated Detroit Martin Luther King Jr., 30-14 at Shea Stadium Friday night.

The Crusaders, who had the ninth-toughest schedule nationally according to MaxPreps, started the season with an 8-0 record for the first time since 2013. The Crusaders will make their 38th postseason appearance in program history.

The order in Region 4 is still to be determined.

Lakota West (10-0), Elder (8-2), Mason (8-2), Springboro (7-3), Princeton (8-2), Milford (8-2) and Fairfield (7-3) have unofficially clinched home playoff games, according to Eitel.

St. Xavier (4-6), Western Hills (4-5), West Clermont (5-5), Colerain (4-6), Oak Hills (5-5), Lebanon (4-6), Middletown (3-7) and Hamilton (3-7) have unofficially clinched playoff spots.

In Division II, Region 8, Winton Woods (10-0), winners of 19 consecutive games, has unofficially clinched the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8. The Warriors, the 2021 Division II state champions, defeated Lebanon 44-8 Friday night.

Edgewood (9-1), Kings (9-1) and Withrow (7-3) have unofficially clinched home playoff games, according to Eitel.

Northwest (6-4), Ross (5-5), Anderson (5-5), Loveland (4-6) and Little Miami (3-7) have unofficially clinched playoff spots.

La Salle (1-8) still has a chance at No. 16, according to Eitel. The Lancers need Western Hills to defeat Aiken (4:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday) and Dayton Dunbar to defeat Dayton Belmont Saturday.

In Division III, Region 8, Badin (10-0) has unofficially clinched the No. 1 seed. The Rams, a Division III state runner-up in 2021, enter Saturday's regular-season finale with McNicholas (5-4) with a 40-6 record since the start of the 2019 season.

Western Brown (9-1) and Hughes (6-3) have unofficially clinched home playoff games, according to Eitel.

New Richmond (7-3), Monroe (6-4), Wilmington (5-5), Mount Healthy (5-5) are projected to earn playoff spots. Woodward (5-5) is likely the No. 16 seed with the New Richmond victory, according to Eitel.

In Division IV, Region 16, Wyoming (10-0) has unofficially clinched the No. 1 seed. Wyoming defeated Madeira 23-7 and has won 67 consecutive regular-season games. That is the top mark for consecutive wins in the state regardless of division.

The Cowboys won their seventh consecutive Cincinnati Hills League title Friday night.

Also in Region 16, Taft (8-2) is unofficially the No. 2 seed. Fenwick (7-3) and McNicholas (5-4) have unofficially clinched home playoff games.

Reading (7-3), Roger Bacon (6-4), Clinton-Massie (5-5) and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (5-5) have unofficially clinched playoff spots.

In Division V, Region 20, Madeira (9-1) is projected to host a first-round game. Blanchester (7-3), Purcell Marian (6-3), Summit Country Day (5-4), Gamble Montessori (7-3) have unofficially clinched playoff spots. Clark Montessori entered Friday by controlling its own destiny, Eitel said.

In Division VI, Region 24, Williamsburg (8-2) and Cincinnati Country Day (8-1) have unofficially clinched home playoff games. Deer Park (5-5) is projected to qualify.

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy and St. Bernard-Elmwood Place have unofficially clinched playoff spots. It is still be determined about Lockland's status.

