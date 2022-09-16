High school football schedule, scores for Week 5

CINCINNATI — On paper, Week 5 is setting up to be one of the best weeks of high school football in the Tri-State in a long time.

There are two Friday Frenzy Games of the Week tonight. WCPO crews will be at Princeton vs. Lakota West and Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood Friday night. The former is a showdown between two undefeated Greater Miami Conference teams. Both CovCath and Beechwood are perennial state champion contenders in their respective classes.

Crews will cover 13 games tonight including Moeller at St. X, Kings at Milford, Reading at Wyoming, Highlands at Ryle and Bethel-Tate at Batavia.

Find the full list of games and their updated scores below:

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter