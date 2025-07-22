'He is a fighter' | Roger Bacon volunteer coach relies on faith over fear during cancer diagnosis

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Ron Meister is Roger Bacon’s director of football operations. And yet that title doesn’t begin to illustrate what the volunteer coach represents to the program.

“He’s a giver, not a receiver,” said NFL running back Corey Kiner, a former University of Cincinnati and Roger Bacon star. “A man of faith. That’s kind of like what we’re built on here at this school. It was a perfect match.”

So it’s no surprise why Meister is thinking of the Roger Bacon players and coaches this preseason even as he battles a second cancer diagnosis since 2021.

“To me it exemplifies how much bigger this is than the scoreboard down there in the end zone,” Meister said. “To me it exemplifies the life lessons they’re learning, the hard work they’re doing. The bond and the friendships that will last forever. Just like they’re learning to pick themselves up when they’re down. I at 59 years old for a second time am doing the exact same thing.”

Meister’s recent diagnosis has been a more aggressive form of cancer, called keratinized squamous cell carcinoma, than four years ago. It has impacted his tongue and the right side of his neck.

Hear more about Meister's impact on the community, and its continuing impact on him:

Roger Bacon volunteer coach relies on faith over fear during cancer diagnosis

Meister said the anomaly is that he has no precursors of being a smoker, excessive alcohol consumption or being in the presence of secondhand smoke.

“It’s been a very quick whirlwind,” Meister said. “They took some of my tongue in April. And then the first of May they dissected my neck and took out a bunch of lymph nodes.”

Meister receives radiation twice a day and chemotherapy once a week. But, he also receives an immeasurable amount of love.

“He stays strong through us,” said Roger Bacon senior guard/defensive end Jaden Tiller. “He knows every day that we’re working hard. And that’s what keeps him going.”

Meister counts his blessings through his family, friends, the team and school community. He has been known as "Mr. Positive" throughout his seven years with the program.

“No matter what happens — good, bad or ugly — he always sees the brighter side of things,” Roger Bacon head football coach Mike Blaut said. “He is one of the best guys I’ve ever been around.”

Mr. Positive has lifted the spirits of countless student-athletes including Roger Bacon’s Mr. Football. While Kiner was at UC, he appreciated receiving supportive text messages from Meister.

“It goes back to the times where things weren’t going my way,” Kiner said. “And he would tell me keep pushing. And it’s kind of like we flipped sides now. Things aren’t necessarily going his way, but he keeps pushing and I try to encourage him to.”

Provided Ron Meister and Corey Kiner continued their friendship when Kiner was a star running back at the University of Cincinnati.

Zach Meister, Ron’s son, played football at Roger Bacon. But, Meister, a 1984 Taylor graduate, felt called to continue to serve even after Zach graduated in 2023.

No job is too remedial. Whether it’s laundry, setting up cameras, keeping a steady water supply or updating Blaut on equipment needs, Ron Meister has done it all. That included the time he delivered a game ball from a helicopter years ago.

“We got fired up,” said Kiner, who is with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason. “And then it was no stopping us from that point on.”

There is no slowing down Meister either. He continues to share his message of faith, gratitude and care for others through conversations and on social media.

“I think if there is anything I learned four years ago is that we are all fighting something,” Meister said. “I think the smallest, little acts of just human kindness can reduce that suffering in the biggest way.”

Provided Ron Meister and his family celebrated Roger Bacon's first football regional championship at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium in November 2020.

Although he may not fully understand this moment in life, Meister believes God has a plan for him. He is committed to being at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium this season.

“I feel that I have a lot more work to do on Earth,” Meister said.

So do the Roger Bacon players and coaches.

“He is a fighter,” Blaut said. “And he’s been an inspiration to us. And we’ve been an inspiration to him as well.”

Roger Bacon has bracelets and T-shirts adorned with ‘Faith over Fear’ and ‘Meister Strong.’

“When I put it (the bracelet) on it’s impossible for me not to think about him,” Tiller said of Meister. “Every time I put it on, I do it for Coach Meister.”

Blaut and the coaching staff plan to wear the special T-shirts for the season opener at Indian Hill Aug. 22. It’s another way to show significant support for a man who represents so much to their lives.

“It’s going to be a very emotional experience for me,” Meister said. “I’m sure God will put into me what I need to say to the boys before. It’s going to be a good day. I’m looking forward to it.”

