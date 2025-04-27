Several Greater Cincinnati high school grads agree to free agent deals with NFL teams

CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner, a 2021 Roger Bacon High School graduate, has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Roger Bacon football coach Mike Blaut confirmed the agreement to WCPO 9 Sports on Saturday night.

“We all wanted Corey to get drafted but sometimes things don’t work out the way you want it to,” Blaut said.

“Corey being a free agent with the 49ers is an incredible opportunity for him we are extremely excited about. The Roger Bacon family is unbelievably proud of all his accomplishments. The 49ers will not be disappointed in the effort and determination Corey will bring into their building. He has excelled at every level and no doubt will excel in the NFL.” Mike Blaut

“All I need is an opportunity,” Kiner wrote on X Saturday night.

Kiner, the 2020 Ohio Mr. Football recipient at Roger Bacon, spent the past three seasons at UC after starting his college career at Louisiana State University (LSU).

Kiner became the fifth Bearcat with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, rushing for 1,047 yards in 2023 and 1,153 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. Kiner finished sixth in the Big 12 Conference in rushing and averaged 96.1 yards rushing this past season.

Kiner had one of the most memorable careers in Cincinnati-area high school football history. He rushed for 7,130 yards at Roger Bacon and is No. 15 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time rushing yards list.

As the No. 7 running back prospect in the class of 2021 by 247Sports, Kiner was named the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year in May 2021 and Ohio Mr. Football in December 2020.

UC offensive lineman Luke Kandra – Kiner’s teammate with the Bearcats – agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. Kandra is an Elder High School graduate.

"It's a great opportunity," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. "Luke was under recruited out of high school and proved a lot of people wrong with the way he played in college. I think he's going to do the same thing. Luke is a talented athlete but more importantly his intangibles are through the roof. I like his chances."

Kandra proved to be one of the nation’s top offensive guards for a second straight season, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors from the league’s coaches and Second Team All-America accolades from the Sports Illustrated and the College Football Network.

Kandra spend two seasons at UC following three seasons at the University of Louisville.

Multiple other Greater Cincinnati high school products agreed to undrafted free agent deals on Saturday night:

North Carolina State offensive lineman Zeke Correll (Anderson High School graduate) has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Anderson coach Evan Dreyer. Correll is a former Notre Dame offensive lineman.



Northwestern tight end Marshall Lang (St. Xavier graduate) has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, according to St. Xavier coach Steve Specht.



Iowa State safety Malik Verdon has agreed to a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Little Miami coach Nate Mahon, a former Hamilton head coach. Verdon competed at Moeller and Hamilton in high school football.



Watch our video coverage of Kiner's journey and new opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter