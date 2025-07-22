Report: Autopsy found Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly had heart condition

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman who died unexpectedly in April had a heart condition, an autopsy has found.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Jeremiah Kelly, who was taking part in spring practices with the Bearcats, had “cardiac hypertrophy,” a thickening of the heart muscles. He was found unresponsive at his residence on April 22.

“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” coach Scott Satterfield said in April. “In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”

Our previous reporting notes Kelly was an early enrollee who practiced with the football team this spring semester. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder graduated from Avon High School, where he helped lead the team to a 16-0 record and the school's first state championship.

Kelly earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named SWC Lineman of the Year as a senior at Avon High School.

Avon High School football mother Ashley Stephens has set up a GoFundMe for Jeremiah's family.

Anyone can donate by clicking here.