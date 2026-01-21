Harrison High School is no longer pursuing the CMAC for a football partnership

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison High School is no longer pursuing an opportunity to join the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference as a football-only member.

“After much consideration Harrison will remain an independent (starting in 2027-28) and continue to look for a league that can support all teams that we provide,” Harrison athletic director Mark Meibers wrote WCPO 9 Sports in a text message Wednesday morning.

“We truly thank the CMAC for the creative thinking with a football-only partnership to support our student-athletes.”

Harrison, a member of the Southwest Ohio Conference (SWOC) becomes an independent in all sports starting in the 2027-28 school year. This upcoming 2026-27 school year is the final scheduled sports year for the SWOC.

WCPO 9 Sports reported Jan. 8 that Meibers and Harrison football coach Derek Rehage were in favor of a proposal that would’ve allowed the Wildcats to join the CMAC as a football-only member starting in 2028.

Harrison, a member of the Southwest Ohio Conference, has been seeking a new conference for quite some time. The SWOC, established in 2012, has four football members including Talawanda, Mount Healthy and Northwest.

Talawanda is in the Southwestern Buckeye League for all other sports and plans to be a SWBL football member starting in the 2027 season.

Mount Healthy athletics faces uncertainty until results of a property tax levy scheduled for the May primary ballot.

Former SWOC members Edgewood and Ross joined the SWBL in the 2023-24 school year after the schools announced their intention to join the conference in January 2022.

Cincinnati Public Schools Athletic Director Josh Hardin said the CMAC has welcomed applications for schools across the city the last few years including schools that have been negatively impacted by conference restructuring.

The CMAC Board of Control, composed of principals and athletic directors, meet and review any applications of schools that are interested in the conference in football and beyond.

“We understand that Harrison was initially interested in applying to the CMAC and after more conversation with their school community they are no longer interested in being considered by the CMAC,” Hardin wrote in an email. “The CMAC wishes them and their community the best of luck on their ultimate search for a conference.”

