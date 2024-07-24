Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Talawanda to join Southwestern Buckeye League starting in 2025-26 school year

All sports included in move to SWBL with football joining conference in 2027
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.jpg
WCPO
Talawands plans to leave the Southwest Ohio Conference for the Southwestern Buckeye League starting in the 2025-26 school year. Football joins the SWBL in 2027.
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.jpg
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 24, 2024

OXFORD, Ohio — Talawanda High School plans to move from the Southwest Ohio Conference to join the Southwestern Buckeye League starting in the 2025-26 school year in all sports except football, which joins starting in the 2027 season.

The Talawanda’s athletic department made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“We are deeply grateful for the many years spent in the Southwest Ohio Conference and cherish the relationships we have built throughout our years in the conference,” the Talawanda athletic department wrote in a message on social media.

“This decision marks an exciting new chapter for our district and the community. The SWBL boasts a rich history and a community of esteemed schools that we are honored to be a part of.”

The Southwest Ohio Conference (SWOC) was established in 2012. Harrison, Mount Healthy, Northwest and Talawanda are member schools in the conference this upcoming school year.

Talawanda athletic director Jake Richardson said the SWBL is a “great fit for the district and our community.”

“It will give all our student-athletes a stable conference to compete in,” Richardson said. “Our values align well with the schools in the Southwestern Buckeye League and we have great working relationships with a lot of the schools in the conference already.”

Harrison, Mount Healthy and Northwest will be the remaining SWOC member schools in most sports starting in 2025-26 as it currently stands Wednesday.

“We are working on new options – both in terms of potential new league affiliations for the Southwest Local School District (SLSD) as well as possible new school additions to the SWOC,” the Southwest Local School District said in a statement.

Former SWOC members Edgewood and Ross joined the SWBL in the 2023-24 school year after the schools announced their intention to join the conference in January 2022.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Moeller High School names Stefan Schroder as its new head lacrosse coach

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer
NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer
The story behind Joe Burrow's new hair
Joe Burrow speaks after Day 1 of Bengals training camp
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City expected to be named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City expected to be named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate new affiliation with Toronto Maple Leafs
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!