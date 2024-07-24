Talawanda to join Southwestern Buckeye League starting in 2025-26 school year

OXFORD, Ohio — Talawanda High School plans to move from the Southwest Ohio Conference to join the Southwestern Buckeye League starting in the 2025-26 school year in all sports except football, which joins starting in the 2027 season.

The Talawanda’s athletic department made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“We are deeply grateful for the many years spent in the Southwest Ohio Conference and cherish the relationships we have built throughout our years in the conference,” the Talawanda athletic department wrote in a message on social media.

“This decision marks an exciting new chapter for our district and the community. The SWBL boasts a rich history and a community of esteemed schools that we are honored to be a part of.”

The Southwest Ohio Conference (SWOC) was established in 2012. Harrison, Mount Healthy, Northwest and Talawanda are member schools in the conference this upcoming school year.

Talawanda athletic director Jake Richardson said the SWBL is a “great fit for the district and our community.”

“It will give all our student-athletes a stable conference to compete in,” Richardson said. “Our values align well with the schools in the Southwestern Buckeye League and we have great working relationships with a lot of the schools in the conference already.”

Harrison, Mount Healthy and Northwest will be the remaining SWOC member schools in most sports starting in 2025-26 as it currently stands Wednesday.

“We are working on new options – both in terms of potential new league affiliations for the Southwest Local School District (SLSD) as well as possible new school additions to the SWOC,” the Southwest Local School District said in a statement.

Former SWOC members Edgewood and Ross joined the SWBL in the 2023-24 school year after the schools announced their intention to join the conference in January 2022.

