Purcell Marian girls basketball has earned its sixth consecutive trip to state Final Four

VANDALIA, Ohio — The Purcell Marian girls basketball program is returning to the state Final Four for a sixth consecutive season.

Purcell Marian defeated Alter 50-34 in a Division IV regional final at Vandalia Butler.

Purcell Marian advances to play Shaker Heights Laurel in a state semifinal at noon March 12 at University of Dayton Arena. The winner plays Bellevue or Circleville in the Division IV state final at 12:30 p.m. March 13 at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian (22-6), winners of eight consecutive games, is one of three Greater Cincinnati girls basketball teams to reach the Ohio High School Athletic Association state Final Four next week.

Princeton plays in a Division I state semifinal March 12 while Mount Notre Dame plays in a Division II state semifinal March 13.

Last season, Purcell Marian became just the fourth girls basketball program in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to win at least four consecutive state titles.

Only Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13) has won five consecutive girls basketball state titles in OHSAA history.

