'Fun every day' | Covington Catholic basketball team enjoys best start since 2013-14 season

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Covington Catholic basketball coach Jake Thelen had a recent conversation with Miami University coach Travis Steele about a shared theme.

When the media spotlight shines on very successful basketball teams this winter, these coaches exhibit the humility that translates to the players on the court.

While the RedHawks (21-0) are one of only two NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams to be undefeated as of Thursday afternoon, CovCath (20-1) is enjoying a special journey of its own without a preoccupation of the accolades.

“I talked to Travis not too long ago, and it was the same message,” Thelen said during Wednesday’s practice. “He was saying what we were saying. We just got to focus on one day at a time. And we can’t worry about rankings or what the newspaper says, who’s the best. We just got to focus on us, and we’ll be fine.”

The Colonels have experienced the best start since the 2013-14 season, according to CovCath athletic director Tony Bacigalupo. That team started the season with a 26-1 record before going on to win the state championship. CovCath had a 33-2 record during that first state championship journey.

The team isn't looking too far ahead. Instead, they're enjoying every minute.

“This year’s team is particularly close to one another both on and off the court,” Bacigalupo said. “They are a fun and exciting group to be around. That camaraderie and culture certainly have an impact on their success. Coach Thelen and his staff are doing a tremendous job.”

CovCath, winners of 14 consecutive games, plays at Conner Thursday night. The Colonels are ranked No. 2 in Kentucky by MaxPreps.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Thelen, a 2011 CovCath graduate who is in his second season as the head coach. “Great kids. Great families. Great people. They make this fun every day.”

The team scored 98 points in Tuesday’s win over visiting Campbell County. In that game, the Colonels had 28 assists.

“They’re unselfish; we move the ball really well,” Thelen said. “We take pride in passing the ball. And they take pride in making and taking good shots. For us, we like to play up and down and play fast.

CovCath is led by several players, including senior point guard Athens McGillis, who averages 23.5 points. Junior Braeden Myrick (17.4 ppg.) and senior Donovan Bradshaw (11.9 ppg.) are among other key contributors.

However, the Colonels are taking nothing for granted in late January.

“This is when people start to get mentally drained,” said McGillis, who is a Nova Southeastern University commit. “He (Thelen) really pushes on us to take one day, one practice at a time. The excitement of playing — I don’t really feel like I’m going to get burned out personally. There are games ahead. Playing with my friends — it keeps me motivated.”

