Princeton completes girls basketball season as Division I state runner-up

DAYTON, Ohio — The Princeton High School girls basketball team completed its season as the Division I state runner-up Saturday night at University of Dayton Arena.

Kettering Fairmont defeated Princeton 61-55 in overtime in the Division I state final. Princeton (23-5) is the state runner-up for a second straight season.

"This definitely stings," Princeton coach Dee Davis said. "I take accountability for down the stretch a few things that I could've done that I think could've prevented the overtime."

Fairmont (28-0), ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps, converted a 3-pointer before the horn sounded to force overtime at 50-all. Senior guard Kaylah Thornton's 3-pointer sent the Fairmont crowd into a frenzy at the end of regulation. Fairmont outscored Princeton 11-5 in overtime.

"Our kids are fighters," Davis said. "I hate this for them. Our seniors - (guard) Heaven Sneed in particular has been a phenomenal leader for our program and I hate this for her. And she wanted it so badly. And all of them did. I don't want them to lose sight that we worked our tails off to get here. And I am very regretful that we didn't walk away with the trophy like we were capable and like it was set up for us."

Princeton trailed for most of the game but battled back in the second half. Princeton junior forward Simone Smith’s 3-pointer gave the Vikings their first lead in the fourth quarter since a 2-0 advantage early in the game. Sophomore Erin Thomas helped to give Princeton a 40-36 lead with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Thomas scored 19 points and had seven rebounds and two steals. Junior forward Kiara Harris scored 18 points to go along with five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Junior guard Kamryn Lowe scored 10 points and had six rebounds.

Princeton is ranked No. 9 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings. Fairmont is ranked No. 1.

Fairmont earned its second state title in program history. Sophomore Janiyah Hargrave scored a game-high 23 points to go along with nine rebounds. Thornton scored 19 points.

This week was Princeton’s fifth trip to the girls basketball state Final Four overall. Princeton was also the 2025 Division I state runner-up.

Davis said the message to the players is simple.

"Don't lose the fire, don't lose the passion," Davis said. "Use it as motivation to keep pushing forward."

Princeton was one of two Greater Cincinnati teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state finals on Saturday.

Mount Notre Dame was the Division II state runner-up this season.

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