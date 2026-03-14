Undefeated Mount Notre Dame basketball team to play for Division II state title

VANDALIA, Ohio — Eardrums were put to the test Friday night by the energetic Mount Notre Dame student section. It was good reason.

By the end of the Division II girls basketball state semifinal, euphoria from the MND students meant the undefeated Cougars advanced to the state final.

MND defeated Sunbury Big Walnut 55-43 Friday night at Vandalia Butler. The Cougars (27-0) advance to play Akron Archbishop Hoban (21-4) in the Division II state final at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.

“More than the wins and losses we just want to spend more time together,” MND coach Drew Fladung said. “That’s what this group is all about. They come in every day and they wanted that one more day and I’m really glad that we get to spend it together.”

MND is in the state final for the 10th time in its storied program history. The Cougars are in their 12th trip to the state Final Four this weekend.

MND won state championships in 2021, 2019, 2017, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006 and 2004. MND was a state runner-up in 2005.

“I love this place,” said Fladung, who is in his third season as the MND head coach. “I’ve said it more times than I could ever repeat. It’s special. Nights like this are why it’s so special. I couldn’t be more proud to be here.”

On Friday night, the Cougars proved why they are ranked No. 2 in Ohio by MaxPreps.

Senior guard Bella Vieth scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while sophomore wing Carine Harris added 18 points to help maintain MND’s undefeated season. Harris was 8 of 10 from the floor including two 3-pointers.

“She was the x factor,” Fladung said. “But, I felt like defensively we defended as a unit. Not one person was left on an island with (Big Walnut star) Sydney Mobley very often. Our guards did a great job at scraping down and making sure we were covering shooters. It was just a really good team effort.”

The Cougars outscored the Golden Eagles in each quarter. MND converted on points from turnovers in a 20-4 advantage over Big Walnut (23-5).

Big Walnut junior forward Sydney Mobley – named Ohio Ms. Basketball this week – scored 23 points and had six rebounds.

MND will play Hoban on Saturday. Hoban defeated Olmsted Falls 60-59 in overtime in the other Division II state semifinal Friday night.

MND is one of two Greater Cincinnati teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state finals this weekend in Dayton. Princeton (23-4) plays for a Division I state championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Kettering Fairmont (27-0) at University of Dayton Arena.

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