Mount Notre Dame basketball team completes season as the Division II state runner-up

DAYTON, Ohio — The Mount Notre Dame basketball team completed its season journey as the Division II state runner-up Saturday night at University of Dayton Arena.

Akron Archbishop Hoban defeated MND 72-64 in the Division II state final. The Cougars completed the season with a 27-1 record after winning 26 consecutive games.

"I'm so proud of this group," MND coach Drew Fladung said. "This loss doesn't define who they are. I'm really confident. We will be back. This is a great group."

Hoban won its second girls basketball state title in its program history and its first championship since 1988.

The Cougars trailed 45-24 at halftime Saturday and trailed by 25 points with 5:44 left in the third quarter. However, MND persevered and outscored Hoban 19-8 in the fourth quarter. MND cut the deficit to single digits on a number of occasions down the stretch.

"We dug ourselves way too big of a hole today," Fladung said. "It's unfortunate. That fight that we showed in the fourth quarter - that's kind of how we played all year. We just didn't have it early today."

Sophomore Carine Harris led MND with 20 points along with three assists and two steals. Sophomore Ava Simpson scored 16 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals. Freshman Layla Houpe scored 12 points to go along with six rebounds.

Hoban jumped out to a 23-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

"They came out and punched us in the mouth," Fladung said. "It's a credit to them. Hoban plays so hard. They're so physical."

MND, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division), played No. 6 Hoban in Saturday's third state final at University of Dayton Arena.

The state final occurred less than 24 hours after the Cougars defeated Sunbury Big Walnut 55-43 in a Division II state semifinal at Vandalia Butler.

MND was in the state final for the 10th time in its storied program history. The Cougars were in their 12th trip to the state Final Four this weekend.

MND won state championships in 2021, 2019, 2017, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006 and 2004. MND was a state runner-up in 2005.

MND is one of two Greater Cincinnati teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state finals this weekend in Dayton.

Princeton (23-4) plays for a Division I state championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Kettering Fairmont (27-0) at University of Dayton Arena.

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