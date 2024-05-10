Former Woodward High School star Paul McMillan IV commits to Canisius University

CINCINNATI — Former Woodward High School star point guard Paul McMillan IV announced Friday afternoon his commitment to the Canisius University basketball program.

"I think this is a great opportunity for me this season," McMillan said. "I will be playing for a great staff and a phenomenal head coach in Coach Jim Christian. I will be able to be the player I have always been growing up and help lead the team to championships this season."

McMillan will have two seasons of eligibility (2024-25 and 2025-26) at Canisius, a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in Buffalo, N.Y.

McMillan scored 402 points (7.2 points per game), grabbed 104 rebounds and had 69 assists over a two-year career at Central Michigan and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

He averaged 8.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in nearly 22 minutes per game in 31 contests this past season with Central Michigan.

As a true freshman at NJIT, he played in 25 games with two starts at guard. He averaged 5.8 points, 1.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds in 17 minutes per game.

McMillan, a 2022 Woodward graduate, completed his career as No. 6 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time scoring list. McMillan was named the Gatorade Ohio boys basketball player of the year his senior year, too.

McMillan scored 2,658 career points. A Division II state co-player of the year, McMillan led Woodward (23-4) to the Division II regional final. It was Woodward's first regional final appearance since 1990.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter