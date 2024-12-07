Moeller High School football team finishes season as Division I state runner-up

CANTON, Ohio — The Moeller football team ended its special season Friday night as Division I state runner-up.

Moeller lost to Olentangy Liberty 28-14 in the state title game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

"Not what we expected," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "I feel like if we came and were just ourselves we could get the job done. I don't think we played like ourselves just overall. Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds we just couldn't overcome. The fight was there."

Big Moe (14-2) had won 11 consecutive games going into the night and were ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions). Friday night was their first-ever meeting with Olentangy Liberty, a school out of Powell, Ohio.

The Patriots, ranked No. 7 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings, appeared in their first state final after being a semifinalist in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

While their defense was able to come up with some clutch turnovers — including a fumble returned for an 80-yard touchdown, Moeller struggled offensively throughout the game, fumbling four times and dealing with several penalties, going into the fourth quarter down 28-7. Moeller finished with seven penalties for 59 yards.

"I don't think we ever really got in rhythm offensively to be able to make it happen," Bathiany said. "They did a really good job. They do what they do and they do it really well. And there's a lot of power in that so kudos to them for doing it. They were able to get a lot of pressure on our quarterback."

Liberty was led by senior quarterback Andrew Leonard who was 17 of 23 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Christian Moulton had 161 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Senior Jake Struck had 99 yards rushing and touchdown.

"I thought their offense did a great job with their quarterback, their wide receiver, their running back," Bathiany said. "They all make plays at the right time."

Ohio Mr. Football and Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year Matt Ponatoski was able to find Landen Adams for a 3-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too late for the Crusaders. They fell 28-14.

"The last two years I've had more fun coaching football in my entire life," Bathiany said. "It's because the guys on the team - the seniors - this group made it fun. They came out to work every day with a purpose. And we're not used to feeling like this so it makes it even harder."

Moeller is tied with Ironton for the most playoff appearances (40) in Ohio High School Athletic Association football history.

The Crusaders were the second Greater Cincinnati team in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state finals this week. Anderson (15-1) completed its season as a Division II state runner-up Thursday night.

Multiple Northern Kentucky teams are also competing in state championship games. Beechwood won their 18th program title Friday night. Ryle and Cooper play Saturday.

