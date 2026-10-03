'Extremely proud' | The Hughes football team has earned a 7-0 record this season

CINCINNATI — Hughes football coach Jalen Engleman believes this undefeated football season is bigger than the sport itself for the program.

While Hughes has a 7-0 record for the first time in at least 26 years, there is also a significant perspective being taught to the student-athletes within the Big Red program.

“We want our players to understand that they’re building something that can impact Hughes for years to come,” Engleman wrote in a text message Saturday morning.

“I’m extremely proud of them, grateful for our coaching staff and thankful for everyone who has supported us along the way. We’re going to continue to stay humble, stay hungry and take it one week at a time.”

Hughes defeated Taft 38-6 on Friday night. The team has outscored its past two opponents 82-12. Hughes is ranked No. 7 in the Division III, Region 12 computer points standings, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

“I think the biggest key to our success has been the belief and commitment our players have shown,” Engleman said. “They’ve bought into our culture, they’ve had each other accountable, and they’ve continued to work even when things haven’t been easy. Our coaching staff has also done a tremendous job of putting these young men in position to be successful and keeping everybody focused on the bigger picture.”

WATCH: Hughes football team has a 7-0 record

Hughes football team starts the season with a 7-0 record

Engleman, a 2019 Winton Woods graduate, was named the Hughes coach in January. He said this past winter that accepting the Hughes head coaching position was like a “dream come true.”

Fast forward to this season and the Hughes school community has watched the Big Red succeed. The stands are filled. The staff, parents, alumni, student and community members consistently support the student-athletes.

“One thing I’m especially proud of is how our guys have handled adversity,” Engleman said. “We’ve dealt with challenges throughout the season but instead of allowing those things to divide us – they’ve brought us closer together. Our players have continued to show up, compete and believe in one another.”

Hughes athletic director Andrew Mueller said he is unable to find anything that says the team ever had a 7-0 start in school history. He is still researching other season records prior to the 1990s.

Mueller said this has been a special season.

“We have a great group of young men who have been in our program for four-plus years,” Mueller said. “They are buying in to what Head Coach Jalen Engleman is teaching. Our coaching staff is a tight-knit group that goes above and beyond for our student-athletes. Coach Jalen was the head middle school football coach when these kids were coming through our program. He has the respect and trust of our athletes and has the ability to get the best effort from our players.”

Hughes (7-0) plays Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-0) Oct. 10. CCPA has a 7-0 record for the first time in program history. The Lions defeated Dayton Christian 26-21 on Friday night.

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