Hughes High School names Jalen Engleman as its head football coach

CINCINNATI — Jalen Engleman said being able to lead the Hughes High School football program is like fulfilling a dream.

Hughes named Engleman the Big Red head coach Tuesday morning.

“I built a great rapport with the 2027 and 2028 (juniors and sophomores) guys,” Jalen Engleman said. “I am really excited” about starting the position.

Engleman, who has been on the Hughes coaching staff the past four years, succeeds his uncle, former Hughes head coach Lorenzo Engleman.

Lorenzo Engleman stepped down from the head coaching position after four seasons in November, but will be the director of football operations.

Jalen Engleman has been with his uncle since day one within the Hughes program.

"He has been able to witness multiple cousins and a younger brother graduate from Hughes over the past four years," Lorenzo Engleman said. "He has served as head coach for the middle school and JV programs that made great strides from year to year under his leadership. "

Jalen Engleman, a 2019 Winton Woods graduate who played for then-Winton Woods head coach Andre Parker in high school, has been a middle school coach and assistant linebackers coach. For the past three years, Engleman has been the assistant defensive coordinator, junior varsity coach and linebackers coach.

“Jalen is a high character coach who will get the students to buy into his coaching philosophy,” Hughes athletic director Andrew Mueller said. “I look forward to watching him build a winning program on and off the football field.”

Jalen Engleman, who played linebacker at Hocking College, said he initially considered whether to apply for the Hughes head coaching position but the players encouraged him to go through the process. He’s glad he did.

“It’s really like a dream come true,” Engleman said. “Day one — we just got to set the standard.”

Hughes, a Division III, Region 12 program and a member of the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference, had a 4-6 record in 2025.

Hughes plays at Batavia in the season opener Aug. 21.

Lorenzo Engleman said his nephew is ready for the head coaching position.

"I am happy to see him given this opportunity to lead the program, and I'm excited to be able to transition into more of a mentor role for him and the Hughes program," Lorenzo said.

