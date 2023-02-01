St. Xavier and Withrow agree to a home-and-home football series for 2023, 2024

CINCINNATI — St. Xavier and Withrow announced late Wednesday afternoon a home-and-home football agreement for Week 4 during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The 2023 game is scheduled at Withrow while the 2024 game is scheduled at St. Xavier. Both games will be Friday nights.

Withrow (8-4 in 2022) was a Division II regional quarterfinalist last season. St. Xavier (5-7 in 2022) was a Division I regional quarterfinalist.

"We wanted to beef up our schedule just a little bit," Withrow coach Kali Jones said. "This is a good test game with a heavier opponent. It should be a good one."

Withrow and St. Xavier feature several talented players on their respective rosters. That includes St. Xavier 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond who announced a verbal commitment to Michigan last week.

Withrow features 2024 cornerback/athlete Terhyon Nichols, 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons

and 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., all of whom have several significant scholarship offers in the college football recruiting process.

"Anytime we get a chance to play a team in the Cincinnati area it's good for both communities as well as football in Southwest Ohio," St. Xavier athletic director Brian Reinhart said.

WESTERN HILLS: Derek Webster was named the new Mustangs head coach on Wednesday afternoon, according to Western Hills athletic director Phillip O'Neal. Webster succeeds former head coach Charles Boyd who stepped down in December after one season. Western Hills (4-7 in 2022) earned its first playoff appearance this past season since 2000.

Webster was most recently the defensive coordinator at Mason County High School in Maysville, Ky., the past two seasons. He's also coached at Newport (2018-20) and in Florida prior to that.

