La Salle and Withrow agree to a home-and-home football series for 2024, 2025

CINCINNATI — La Salle and Withrow announced Friday afternoon a home-and-home football agreement for Week 5 of the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"I think it's totally awesome that our Withrow football program is rising to another level of competition where we can compete with the Cincinnati elite football programs," Withrow athletic director Regina Williams said.

"Now that we are in the elite arena it's great that schools are reaching out to us to play. Our Tri-state has some powerhouse teams and I'm proud to say the Withrow Tigers are one of them," Williams continued. "Hats off to (Withrow head coach) Coach (Kali) Jones and the assistant coaches."

Withrow played host to St. Xavier in Week 4 this season in the first game of a home-and-home agreement between the two programs. St. X won the game, 14-10.

Withrow plays at St. Xavier in Week 4 of the 2024 season, followed by hosting La Salle in Week 5 as the second straight Greater Catholic League South division opponent on next year's schedule for the Tigers.

Next season is believed to be the first meeting between La Salle and Withrow since 1984, according to La Salle football broadcaster Jeff Bosse. La Salle leads the all-time series, 6-0.

"We are excited to play a local team," La Salle athletic director Brian Meyer said. "We know Withrow is a very good opponent and we look forward to a great game and great competition in one of the great stadiums in the city."

Withrow and La Salle are among the top teams in Division II, Region 8 this season. The top eight teams in each region host a first-round playoff game starting Oct. 27.

Withrow (6-1) is No. 2 in the Region 8 computer points standings. The Tigers play host to Aiken (2-5) tonight.

La Salle (4-3) is No. 10 in the Region 8 computer points standings. The Lancers play at St. Xavier (3-4) tonight.

