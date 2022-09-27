Elder vs. Moeller should be an 'electric atmosphere' Friday night at Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI — One of the most highly-anticipated high school football games this season will undoubtedly create a memorable atmosphere Friday night at Nippert Stadium.

The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown. Kickoff is 7 p.m. with thousands of pre-sale tickets already sold as of late Tuesday afternoon.

"I think that the atmosphere is going to be pretty neat," Moeller coach Mark Elder said. "I'm excited for that for our kids. Two really good teams with strong fan bases playing at Nippert which will be an electric atmosphere."

Moeller, rated No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, can clinch the GCL South title outright with a win - its first GCL South crown since 2018.

The Crusaders are led by several players including junior quarterback Luke Dunn (1,218 yards passing and 14 touchdowns), junior running back Jordan Marshall (779 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns) and senior wide receiver Tennel Bryant (29 receptions for 437 yards and five touchdowns).

"He is just freaky athletic," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said of Bryant. "We talk about guys who are fast and he's really fast but he can also change directions and all those kinds of things. He puts a lot of pressure on you."

Moeller senior linebacker Joe Ginnetti is tied for third in the GCL South with 42 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Brandon Martin is third in the conference with four sacks. Senior cornerback Conlan Daniel has a conference-leading three interceptions.

Elder, rated No. 2 in Region 4, can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win. The Panthers play two Indiana opponents before hosting La Salle in the regular-season finale Oct. 21.

Moeller coach Mark Elder has been very impressed with the Panthers in all three phases of the game. He said the linebackers present a lot of challenges with their pressures.

The Panthers' offense also creates issues with its formations and motions; he's impressed with senior quarterback Ben Schoster's dual-threat ability along with senior running back Luke Flowers and senior wide receiver Justin Re.

"Offensively, they're quite a bit different than they were a year ago as far as what they're doing," Coach Elder said. "I really think Doug does a great job as far as looking at his personnel seeing what he has."

Schoster has thrown for 852 yards and six touchdowns. He's rushed for 302 yards and seven touchdowns. Flowers has rushed for 419 yards and seven touchdowns. Re has 25 receptions for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Panthers have been led by several players including senior nose tackle Samari Freeman (36 tackles), a three-year starter, senior linebacker Ben Volkerding (52 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks), senior defensive end Liam Hulen (29 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks) among others.

Moeller is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division I state poll and No. 19 nationally by MaxPreps. Elder is ranked No. 4 in the AP state poll.

"I don't see this being a game that one team is going to walk away with a big win," Ramsey said. "I think this will be a tight game all the way through."

Both teams know there is a possibility they could meet in the postseason but there is a special opportunity to win a GCL South title as the regular season turns toward the home stretch.

This game doesn't make a break a season, Mark Elder said, but it certainly is a game that can help create a lifetime of memories.

"Now this Moeller game with them being good as they are, us trying to get where they're at - you don't want to say it - but you actually put more work into these games than some other games that you do because you see what a great opportunity that the kids have to win a game like this," Ramsey said. "As coaches I know we're working really hard to try to put a game plan together to put these guys in the best position for them to win."

NO. 1 RANKING: Woodward junior wide receiver Donte Farrell leads the nation with 1,138 yards receiving, according to MaxPreps statistics. Farrell has 54 receptions and nine touchdowns in six games for the Bulldogs (4-2), who play host to Hughes (4-1) Friday night. Woodward junior quarterback Armoud Seals is No. 8 nationally with 1,997 yards passing.

ANOTHER MILESTONE: Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak has 11,861 yards passing in his career which is No. 4 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association's state list. He is 145 yards from being No. 3 on the state list. Western Brown (5-1) plays host to New Richmond (2-4) Friday night. Novak is No. 10 nationally with 1,930 yards passing, according to MaxPreps.

BATTLE OF UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Kings (6-0) plays host to Winton Woods (6-0) in an Eastern Cincinnati Conference showdown Friday night. Winton Woods, the 2021 Division II state champion, has won 15 consecutive games going back to last season. Winton Woods is No. 4 in Division II, Region 8 while Kings is No. 2. Edgewood, winners of five consecutive games, is No. 3 in the region.

GMC SHOWDOWN: Lakota West (6-0) plays host to Mason (5-1) in a Greater Miami Conference marquee matchup Friday night. The Firebirds, the reigning two-time GMC champions, have outscored their opponents 224-33 this season. Lakota West is No. 3 in Region 4, while the Comets are tied with Fairfield for seventh in the points standings.

