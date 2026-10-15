Elder soccer team captures outright GCL South title for first time since 2007

CINCINNATI — Elder senior defender Jaxson Poulos couldn’t quite believe what occurred Wednesday night at La Salle.

The Elder soccer team earned the Greater Catholic League South Division champion outright for the first time since 2007 after the Panthers’ 2-1 win over the Lancers at Lancer Stadium.

It marked the 10th GCL South title in program history overall. Poulos and his teammates were jubilant in celebration.

“It was surreal,” Poulos said. “I was in shock.”

Wednesday was the culmination of a significant effort throughout this season.

The Panthers believed the outright GCL South title was possible after a 1-0 win over visiting St. Xavier Sept. 30, Poulos said. That confidence was reinforced in daily practice by the leadership of head coach Eric Rothwell.

The team didn’t leave any doubts on Wednesday night. For a team that enjoys being around each other outside of soccer, the outright GCL South title carries so much significance. The Panthers also have an eye on a significant run in the postseason, too.

“We’ve got great potential,” Poulos said.

Poulos and junior Owen Mendenhall had assists Wednesday night. Senior Hudson Ostertag and Owen Rothwell – Eric’s son – scored goals for the Panthers.

Rothwell has 15 points (three goals, nine assists) this season, according to the GCL statistics. Ostertag has 12 points (six goals).

Elder (10-2-3) concludes the regular season against visiting Beavercreek (11-3-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Panther Athletic Complex.

Elder is ranked No. 8 in the MaxPreps Ohio Division I rankings while Beavercreek is No. 11.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys soccer postseason officially starts Oct. 19.

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