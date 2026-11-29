CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for a touchdown and rushed for another score, and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the New Orleans Saints 19-9 on Sunday behind a strong performance by Boye Mafe and their defense.

Burrow scrambled for a 5-yard touchdown on Cincinnati’s first drive of the game. He also found rookie Colbie Young for a 1-yard TD with 7:58 left in the fourth quarter, tying Boomer Esiason for third on the franchise list with 187 career touchdown passes.

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There were loud chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” from the drenched crowd of 65,839 after Burrow’s TD run, but most of the rainy afternoon belonged to Mafe and company.

Mafe had two sacks — running his total to a team-high 11 1/2 in his first season with Cincinnati — and the Bengals stopped the Saints on each of their four fourth-down conversion attempts. The Saints had 313 yards on offense in their third consecutive loss.

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New Orleans closed to 19-9 on Tyler Shough’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele with 45 seconds remaining. But Shough threw incomplete on the 2-point conversion attempt, and Cincinnati recovered the resulting onside kick.

Cincinnati (8-3) played without Tee Higgins because of a hamstring injury, and Ja’Marr Chase managed just one catch for 15 yards. But Evan McPherson kicked two field goals as the AFC North-leading Bengals bounced back from a heartbreaking 22-20 loss at Washington — also in rainy and wet conditions.

Shough was 20 of 38 for 238 yards with an interception, and Chris Olave had seven catches for 129 yards. Shough left in the third quarter with a right shoulder injury, but he quickly returned to the game.

The Saints (3-8) drove to first-and-goal at the Bengals 2 on their first drive. But Travis Etienne managed just 1 yard on two runs before Shough threw two incomplete passes. Alvin Kamara was open on fourth down, but Shough came up empty looking for tight end Oscar Delp.

Shough was stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the New Orleans 43 late in the first half, and McPherson kicked a 54-yard field goal to make it 9-0 at halftime.

Cincinnati had a 12-3 lead early in the fourth when Shough threw incomplete trying for a deep ball to Olave on fourth-and-3 at the Bengals 30. Shough also threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with 4:24 left in the game.

Burrow was 11 of 19 for a season-low 141 yards. Samaje Perine had 14 carries for 64 yards for Cincinnati.