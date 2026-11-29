CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield, the head coach of the University of Cincinnati's football team, has been fired, according to sources.

The University of Cincinnati has parted ways with head coach Scott Satterfield after 4 seasons @WCPO #Bearcats — Noelle Blumel (@NoelleBlumel) November 29, 2026

Reports of Satterfield's firing come on the heels of the Bearcats' 42-10 loss to No. 10 Brigham Young University on Saturday. The loss was the Bearcats' fourth in their final five games and put their regular-season record at 6-6.

Satterfield was hired by UC in December 2022. He will leave the program with a 21-28 record over the four seasons he's coached the Bearcats.

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