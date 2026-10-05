CINCINNATI — Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep has surpassed 6,000 career passing yards and has moved into second place on the program’s all-time career passing yards list.

Estep, a Miami University verbal commit, has thrown for 6,049 yards in his career which started in 2023. He has thrown 45 career touchdowns entering Week 8 of this season.

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Elder senior QB Kaden Estep surpasses 6,000 career passing yards

Estep surpassed the 5,000 career yards passing mark in September.

Estep trails Elder quarterbacks coach Peyton Ramsey for career passing yards in the program, according to Elder football statistician Kelby Siler. Ramsey holds the program record with 6,708 yards passing. Ramsey, who played from 2013 to 2015, threw for 49 touchdowns.

Former Elder quarterback Mark Miller holds the program record for most touchdown passes (56).

Ramsey, a 2016 Elder graduate and son of Elder head coach Doug Ramsey, is Elder’s career leader in most categories. He had 9,400 yards of total offense (6,708 passing, 2,692 rushing). Estep has 7,797 yards of total offense (6,049 passing and 1,748 rushing).

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Estep, a three-year starter, was 22 of 28 passing for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 35-28 loss to Moeller Oct. 2 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. He had one interception. Estep's 398 yards passing was his single-game career high in that category.

Estep has made a significant impact beyond the statistics. He is believed to be first two-time elected captain in the modern era of the Elder football program, according to longtime assistant coach Craig James, a 1993 Elder graduate.

Elder (5-2) plays at Highlands (6-1) Friday night in the second year of a home-and-home agreement between the programs.

"We're going to get challenged Friday night," Highlands coach Bob Sphire said. "The quarterback is as good a dual-threat quarterback as you're going to play against."

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