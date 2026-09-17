'Tremendous leader': Elder QB Kaden Estep has surpassed 5,000 career passing yards

CINCINNATI — Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep continues to earn significant accolades during his high school football career.

Estep, a Miami University verbal commit, surpassed 5,000 career passing yards and 1,500 career rushing yards over the previous two weeks, according to Elder football statistician Kelby Siler.

Estep is Elder’s leading rusher and passer in all four games this season for the state's top-ranked team.

“Obviously, Kaden has a lot of ability both running and throwing the football, but the most impressive thing about him on the field is his understanding of our offense and where the ball needs to go,” Elder football coach Doug Ramsey said.

Estep is believed to be the first two-time voted captain in the modern era of the Elder football program, according to longtime assistant coach Craig James, a 1993 Elder graduate.

Estep, a three-year starter, has rushed for more than 100 yards and passed for more than 100 yards in each of the first four games this season.

“He spreads the ball around to all of the wide receivers,” Ramsey said. “Kaden is also a tremendous leader both by example and the way he talks to his teammates. He is so well respected by all of them that they just follow him.”

WATCH: Highlights of Elder QB Kaden Estep

Elder senior QB Kaden Estep surpasses 5,000 career passing yards

Elder (4-0), ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps, plays host to Louisville St. Xavier (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Louisville St. X is ranked No. 7 in the MaxPreps Kentucky football rankings this week.

Although the Ohio Mr. Football finalists won't be announced until late November, Estep is likely an early candidate from Southwest Ohio.

Estep has seven career 100-yard passing/100-yard rushing games. Last season, Estep surpassed 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing three times over 13 games in 2025.

Most importantly, Estep has led Elder to 10 consecutive wins at The Pit. He is 15-3 at home as a starting quarterback.

Victorious in 14 consecutive regular-season games, Estep had his most recent regular-season loss in Week 10 of the 2024 season against La Salle. Elder was a Division I regional finalist in 2025.

This Friday marks 1,050 days since anyone other than Estep has thrown a pass for Elder.

Estep enters this Friday third on Elder’s all-time career passing yards list and third in career touchdown passes. Estep has thrown for 5,188 yards in 29 games.

Mark Miller threw for 5,872 yards in 2008 and 2009. Peyton Ramsey threw for 6,708 yards from 2013 to 2015. Peyton Ramsey, the son of Elder head coach Doug Ramsey, is Elder’s quarterback coach.

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