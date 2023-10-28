Elder QB Ryan Brass, Moeller RB Jordan Marshall are GCL South co-players of year

CINCINNATI — Elder High School senior quarterback Ryan Brass and Archbishop Moeller High School senior running back Jordan Marshall were named Saturday morning as the Greater Catholic League South division co-players of the year.
First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 22.
Moeller coach Bert Bathiany was named the GCL South coach of the year by his peers - in his first season as the Crusaders coach.
Moeller won the GCL South title outright for the second straight season. The Crusaders (7-4), the No. 5 seed in Division I, Region 4, play at No. 4 St. Xavier (7-4) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 3.
Moeller defeated West Clermont 49-13 in a first-round game Friday night at Mount St. Joseph University.
Marshall, who is verbally committed to Michigan, has rushed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He has 19 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
Marshall became Moeller's all-time leading rusherin a victory over host Elder Sept. 29.
Those milestones and statistics are part of Marshall's "phenomenal career," Bathiany said.
"He's the heart and soul of the team," Bathiany said. "He's the ultimate 'Man of Moeller.'"
Marshall, the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football finalist and 2022 Gatorade Ohio player of the year, is a GCL South player of the year for a second straight season. Moeller has played without Marshall the past two weeks this season.
Bathiany, hired in March, arrived at Moeller from Lexington Catholic where he led the football team to its first 10-win season since 2015. Prior to his time at Lexington Catholic, Bathiany was the defensive coordinator at Tiffin University.
Moeller started the season with a 1-3 record but the Crusaders didn't waver.
Bathiany said the start to the season wasn't ideal but he knew the talented roster would improve with time with development.
Bathiany credited his assistant coaches including defensive coordinator Nick Sharp as the Crusaders have won six of its past seven games. Its only loss during that stretch was a seven-point game to reigning two-time Division I state champion Lakewood St. Edward.
The other GCL South co-player of the year was Brass, a first-year starting quarterback at Elder.
"Incredible accomplishment," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said of the co-player of the year honors. "Ryan is the heart and soul of our team. He's a quiet leader and as a tough as they come. I'm very proud of what he has done for this team."
Brass has thrown for 1,488 yards and seven touchdowns for Elder this season. He has rushed for 1,044 yards and 25 touchdowns.
On Friday night, Brass was 13 of 14 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 win over visiting Oak Hills in the first round. He had 22 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
Elder (7-4), the No. 6 seed, plays at No. 3 Lakota West (9-2) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Nov. 3.
2023 All-GCL South Football Teams
First Team Offense
Name, School, Position, Class, Height, Weight
Ryan Brass, Elder, QB, Senior, 6-2, 205
Drew Currin, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 215
Eli Jacon-Duffy, Moeller, TE, Senior, 6-3, 240
Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier, OL, Junior, 6-5, 290
Jovan Love, Moeller, WR, Junior, 6-2, 185
Kyle Kelhoffer, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-5, 275
Jordan Marshall, Moeller, RB, Junior, 6-0, 215
Roman Mason, Moeller, WR, Junior, 6-1, 190
Patrick McLaughlin, La Salle, QB, Junior,6-0, 180
Josh Mirus, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-0, 185
Matt Ponatoski, Moeller, QB, Sophomore, 6-2, 185
Jacob Schorsch, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-5, 298
Max Welter, La Salle, WR, Junior, 6-5, 215
First Team Defense
Name, School, Position, Class, Height, Weight
Maddox Arnold, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-2, 225
Noah Beck, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-2, 225
DeYor Brumfield, La Salle, DB, Senior, 6-1, 202
Gus Folke, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-1, 190
Alex French, Moeller, LB, Senior, 5-10, 205
Thomas Gerke, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-2, 275
Colton Ginn, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-1, 255
Ted Hammond, St. Xavier, DL, Junior, 6-5, 270
Jewett Hayes, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-4, 215
Karson Hobbs, Moeller, DB, Senior, 6-2, 183
Brady O’Connor, La Salle, LB, Junior, 6-2, 222
Kyler Paul, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-2, 220
Micah Rice, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-2, 185
Drew Robinson, Moeller, DB, Senior, 6-3, 185
Max Stallmeyer, Elder, DB, Senior, 5-8, 185
Gordy Sulfsted, St. Xavier, DL, Junior, 6-5, 240
Andrew Weber, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-0, 175
Second Team Offense
Marty Adkins, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-2, 260
Mateo Armenta, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-2, 310
Brady Bennett, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 6-1, 190
Brayden Boeing, Elder, TE, Junior, 6-5, 225
Jacob Britt, St. Xavier, RB, Sophomore, 6-0, 175
Naim Jackson, La Salle, OL, Junior, 6-4, 250
Andrew Jennings, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 270
Titus Land, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-3, 280
Drew Murphy, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-4, 170
Kyle Reynolds, La Salle, WR, Senior, 6-0, 175
Thomas Roth, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-1, 240
Preston Smith, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-0, 170
Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier, RB, Sophomore, 6-2, 205
Dominic Weidner, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-0, 250
Second Team Defense
Koy Beasley, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-10, 185
Jakobe Clapper, St. Xavier, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 195
Conner Cuozzo, Moeller, LB, Sophomore, 6-1, 210
Luke Fortkamp, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-0, 185
Christian Harris, Moeller, DL, Sophomore, 6-2, 285
Fergus Kreider, La Salle, DL, Junior, 6-0, 230
Nick Leonard, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-11, 170
Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier, DB, Sophomore, 6-2, 180
Sayre Smothers, La Salle, DB, Junior, 5-11, 170
Lucas Stuerenberg, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-2, 286
Camdon Wilborn, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-3, 282
Special Awards
Co-Players of the year
Ryan Brass, Elder
Jordan Marshall, Moeller
Coach of the year
Bert Bathiany, Moeller
All-Purpose Player of the year
Kyle Reynolds, La Salle
Back of the year
Jordan Marhsall, Moeller
Receiver of the year
Josh Mirus, Elder
Tight end of the year
Eli Jacon-Duffy, Moeller
Co-offensive linemen of the year
Jacob Schorsch, Elder
Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier
Defensive lineman of the year
Gordy Sulfsted, St. Xavier
Linebacker of the year
Kyler Paul, Moeller
Defensive back of the year
Drew Robinson, Moeller
Kicker of the year
Devin Orr, Moeller
Punter of the year
Ethan Page, Moeller