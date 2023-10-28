Elder QB Ryan Brass, Moeller RB Jordan Marshall are GCL South co-players of year

CINCINNATI — Elder High School senior quarterback Ryan Brass and Archbishop Moeller High School senior running back Jordan Marshall were named Saturday morning as the Greater Catholic League South division co-players of the year.

First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 22.

Moeller coach Bert Bathiany was named the GCL South coach of the year by his peers - in his first season as the Crusaders coach.

Moeller won the GCL South title outright for the second straight season. The Crusaders (7-4), the No. 5 seed in Division I, Region 4, play at No. 4 St. Xavier (7-4) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 3.

Moeller defeated West Clermont 49-13 in a first-round game Friday night at Mount St. Joseph University.

Marshall, who is verbally committed to Michigan, has rushed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He has 19 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Marshall became Moeller's all-time leading rusherin a victory over host Elder Sept. 29.

Those milestones and statistics are part of Marshall's "phenomenal career," Bathiany said.

"He's the heart and soul of the team," Bathiany said. "He's the ultimate 'Man of Moeller.'"

Marshall, the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football finalist and 2022 Gatorade Ohio player of the year, is a GCL South player of the year for a second straight season. Moeller has played without Marshall the past two weeks this season.

Bathiany, hired in March, arrived at Moeller from Lexington Catholic where he led the football team to its first 10-win season since 2015. Prior to his time at Lexington Catholic, Bathiany was the defensive coordinator at Tiffin University.

Moeller started the season with a 1-3 record but the Crusaders didn't waver.

Bathiany said the start to the season wasn't ideal but he knew the talented roster would improve with time with development.

Bathiany credited his assistant coaches including defensive coordinator Nick Sharp as the Crusaders have won six of its past seven games. Its only loss during that stretch was a seven-point game to reigning two-time Division I state champion Lakewood St. Edward.

The other GCL South co-player of the year was Brass, a first-year starting quarterback at Elder.

"Incredible accomplishment," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said of the co-player of the year honors. "Ryan is the heart and soul of our team. He's a quiet leader and as a tough as they come. I'm very proud of what he has done for this team."

Brass has thrown for 1,488 yards and seven touchdowns for Elder this season. He has rushed for 1,044 yards and 25 touchdowns.

On Friday night, Brass was 13 of 14 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 win over visiting Oak Hills in the first round. He had 22 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Elder (7-4), the No. 6 seed, plays at No. 3 Lakota West (9-2) in a Division I regional quarterfinal Nov. 3.

2023 All-GCL South Football Teams

First Team Offense

Name, School, Position, Class, Height, Weight

Ryan Brass, Elder, QB, Senior, 6-2, 205

Drew Currin, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 215

Eli Jacon-Duffy, Moeller, TE, Senior, 6-3, 240

Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier, OL, Junior, 6-5, 290

Jovan Love, Moeller, WR, Junior, 6-2, 185

Kyle Kelhoffer, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-5, 275

Jordan Marshall, Moeller, RB, Junior, 6-0, 215

Roman Mason, Moeller, WR, Junior, 6-1, 190

Patrick McLaughlin, La Salle, QB, Junior,6-0, 180

Josh Mirus, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-0, 185

Matt Ponatoski, Moeller, QB, Sophomore, 6-2, 185

Jacob Schorsch, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-5, 298

Max Welter, La Salle, WR, Junior, 6-5, 215

First Team Defense

Name, School, Position, Class, Height, Weight

Maddox Arnold, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-2, 225

Noah Beck, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-2, 225

DeYor Brumfield, La Salle, DB, Senior, 6-1, 202

Gus Folke, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-1, 190

Alex French, Moeller, LB, Senior, 5-10, 205

Thomas Gerke, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-2, 275

Colton Ginn, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-1, 255

Ted Hammond, St. Xavier, DL, Junior, 6-5, 270

Jewett Hayes, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-4, 215

Karson Hobbs, Moeller, DB, Senior, 6-2, 183

Brady O’Connor, La Salle, LB, Junior, 6-2, 222

Kyler Paul, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-2, 220

Micah Rice, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-2, 185

Drew Robinson, Moeller, DB, Senior, 6-3, 185

Max Stallmeyer, Elder, DB, Senior, 5-8, 185

Gordy Sulfsted, St. Xavier, DL, Junior, 6-5, 240

Andrew Weber, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-0, 175

Second Team Offense

Marty Adkins, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-2, 260

Mateo Armenta, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-2, 310

Brady Bennett, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 6-1, 190

Brayden Boeing, Elder, TE, Junior, 6-5, 225

Jacob Britt, St. Xavier, RB, Sophomore, 6-0, 175

Naim Jackson, La Salle, OL, Junior, 6-4, 250

Andrew Jennings, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 270

Titus Land, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-3, 280

Drew Murphy, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-4, 170

Kyle Reynolds, La Salle, WR, Senior, 6-0, 175

Thomas Roth, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-1, 240

Preston Smith, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-0, 170

Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier, RB, Sophomore, 6-2, 205

Dominic Weidner, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-0, 250

Second Team Defense

Koy Beasley, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-10, 185

Jakobe Clapper, St. Xavier, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 195

Conner Cuozzo, Moeller, LB, Sophomore, 6-1, 210

Luke Fortkamp, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-0, 185

Christian Harris, Moeller, DL, Sophomore, 6-2, 285

Fergus Kreider, La Salle, DL, Junior, 6-0, 230

Nick Leonard, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-11, 170

Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier, DB, Sophomore, 6-2, 180

Sayre Smothers, La Salle, DB, Junior, 5-11, 170

Lucas Stuerenberg, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-2, 286

Camdon Wilborn, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-3, 282

Special Awards

Co-Players of the year

Ryan Brass, Elder

Jordan Marshall, Moeller

Coach of the year

Bert Bathiany, Moeller

All-Purpose Player of the year

Kyle Reynolds, La Salle

Back of the year

Jordan Marhsall, Moeller

Receiver of the year

Josh Mirus, Elder

Tight end of the year

Eli Jacon-Duffy, Moeller

Co-offensive linemen of the year

Jacob Schorsch, Elder

Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier

Defensive lineman of the year

Gordy Sulfsted, St. Xavier

Linebacker of the year

Kyler Paul, Moeller

Defensive back of the year

Drew Robinson, Moeller

Kicker of the year

Devin Orr, Moeller

Punter of the year

Ethan Page, Moeller

