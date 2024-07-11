Deer Park High School names Reggie Hall as its new boys basketball head coach

CINCINNATI — Deer Park High School announced Wednesday afternoon Reggie Hall as its new boys basketball coach.

Hall, who previously served as the boys assistant varsity basketball coach from 2011-2013, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the program.

He has an extensive coaching career spanning over three decades. Most recently, Hall coached at Finneytown High School since 2014 as an assistant and also the head coach.

During his tenure, Hall implemented individual workout programs, established spring and summer leagues, and was responsible for the entire basketball program from grades 7-12.

Prior to his time at Finneytown, Hall coached at Bethel-Tate High School, Edgewood High School, Lakota East High School, La Salle High School, Goshen High School, Withrow High School and Crestview Junior High School. His extensive experience includes handling defensive principles, developing post players, establishing Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) programs, and assisting with fundraising events.

Hall's dedication to player development is evident through his efforts to help 32 players receive basketball scholarships to the next level. He also founded Power House Basketball, an initiative designed to support players in their journey to becoming college basketball athletes through comprehensive training, nutrition, education, and scholarship programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Hall back to Deer Park as our new boys basketball coach," said Deer Park athletic director Greg Huster, in a statement. "His deep knowledge of the game, commitment to player development, and strong leadership skills make him the perfect choice to lead our program. We are confident that Reggie will continue to build on the success of our basketball program and inspire our student-athletes to reach their full potential."

Deer Park had a 6-18 record including 1-13 in the Cincinnati Hills League this past season.

"Deer Park High School is confident that Coach Hall's extensive experience and passion for the game will drive the Wildcats' basketball program to new heights," Huster said. "We look forward to an exciting season under his leadership."

