Covington Catholic football team wants to finish season journey with a state title

PARK HILLS, Ky — Covington Catholic senior Andrew Huber doesn’t mince words when describing how the football team felt after being a Class 4A state runner-up in 2023.

“Last year’s ending kind of left a sour taste in our mouths,” said Hubter, a two-year starter at offensive tackle and defensive end.

“It’s not great to end the season that way. Ever since then I think everybody’s been dying to get back there. Kind of playing with a chip on their shoulders this summer.”

Boyle County defeated CovCath 41-0 in the state final in Lexington in December. It marked the final game for a special group of more than 20 CovCath seniors.

“We all remember the game obviously,” CovCath senior tight end/linebacker Tate Kruer said. “We still got that score engraved in our head. We’ve made it our motto to finish it this year. We’re not going to let anybody take it from us this year.”

‘Finish It’ is the theme this season. The players wear T-shirts with that those words printed on the back.

CovCath coach Eddie Eviston and the coaching staff turned the page on last season this past January to start a focus on this fall. He said the Colonels are eager to get started with a road game at Ryle Aug. 23.

“They’ve come in with a good hunger,” said Eviston, who is in his 10th season as the CovCath head coach. “They show up every day and they’re working hard so all the signs point to hey they want to get back.”

Five starters return on each side of the football.

“It’s one of those things where you get a whole new group of kids,” Eviston said. “You might have these kids for multiple years there but as a team it’s a whole new team. It’s a whole new identity. I’m not much of an artist or anything like that but I can only assume when you got a blank canvas and you start to go to work that can be exciting.”

The Colonels want to create a masterpiece this season. The Colonels are determined to fulfill the ‘Finish It’ mantra this December. The seniors have one final opportunity for the ultimate team prize.

“I did make a promise to myself that I wasn’t going to let anybody take it from me,” Kruer said. “I think all the guys feel the same. “We all think about it. We all know we want to finish it this year.”

