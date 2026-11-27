CINCINNATI — Week 15 of the high school football season is here.

The state semifinal round in Ohio and Kentucky features six Cincinnati-area teams trying to earn a state final berth next week.

In Ohio, Princeton (13-0) plays Springfield (11-2) in a Division I state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

In Division II, Anderson (12-1) plays Toledo Central Catholic (11-2) in Marysville.

In Kentucky, Beechwood (12-0) plays at Lexington Christian Academy (11-2) in a Class 2A state semifinal.

In Class 3A, Lloyd (12-1) visits Lexington Catholic (11-2).

In Class 4A, Covington Catholic (9-4) visits Paducah Tilghman (13-0) while North Oldham (12-1) visits Highlands (11-2).

Keep updated with Week 15 results with our scoreboard:

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